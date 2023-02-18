ALTOONA – One of Trent Hoover’s two losses this season was to Marion Center’s Gage Heilbrun during January’s Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament.
So when the Penn Cambria junior began working on repeating as champion of the District 6 Class 2A Tournament, a possible matchup with Heilbrun in the 145-pound finals got his attention.
Hoover avenged that loss and earned his second District 6 title with a 5-2 win on Saturday night before a large crowd at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
“We lost to him before,” Penn Cambria coach Todd Niebauer said. “The kid is a nice kid, well-coached. He was smart. He tried to slow us down a little bit. Trent just had to be calm, and he was. He took his opportunities when he got them.”
Forest Hills’ Hunter Forcellini captured his first district title with a 5-2 victory over Penns Valley’s Colten Shunk in the 133-pound finals.
Three other area wrestlers had to settle for second place, including United’s Josef Garshnick (114) and Gideon Bracken (121). Penn Cambria’s Mason Raymond (215) was also a runner-up.
“I think they wrestled great,” United coach Josh Henning said of his finalists.
Greater Johnstown’s Marquan Tisinger finished second at 189 in the District 6 Class 3A Tournament. He’s the only Trojan to qualify for the Northwest Regional Tournament, which returns to the Altoona Fieldhouse next weekend. The top three at every weight class advanced to the event.
Jorge Morales (139) and Aljah Gibson (160) came up a win short with a fourth-place finish at 139 and 160, respectively.
Twelve Class 2A wrestlers from The Tribune-Democrat's coverage area qualified for the Southwest Regional Tournament. That tournament will be held at Altoona Fieldhouse in two weeks. The top six Class 2A wrestlers at every weight qualified for the regional tournament.
United also advanced Jacob Sombronski (fourth, 107) and Michael Monty (fifth, 133). Colton Henning (127) and Dylan Stephens (189) placed seventh, while Caden McCully (152) and Sawyer McGinnis (215) finished eighth.
The Lions were unable to follow up on their District 6 Duals championship, finishing in seventh place with 118 points. Bald Eagle Area won the team title with 201.5 points.
Penn Cambria had two other qualifiers in Austin McCloskey (fourth, 160) and Braedan Oravecz (fourth, 189).
“The kids wrestled pretty well all weekend in some real great spots,” Niebauer said. “That last round, we went one for three. You always want to try and finish with a win.”
Forest Hills has one other qualifier in Dustin Flinn (fourth, 145). Mason Papinchak (160) and Kory Marsalko (172) placed seventh, while Snoop Shilcosky (121) and Lucas Deloatch (285) placed eighth.
Central Cambria’s top-seeded Karter Quick (fourth, 215) is a regional qualifier, as is Westmont Hilltop’s David Ray, who placed fifth at 145.
Richland Ryvan Audi (285), a 16th seed, finished seventh.
Greater Johnstown had four fifth-placers in Nicolas Taranto (107), Ken Bair (127). Ethan Beppler (145), Bryce Gainey (152). Charles Yingling (285) placed sixth.
Hoover went 4-0 with three pins to get to the finals. Heilbrun broke a scoreless tie in the second with an escape. Hoover took him down with a fireman’s carry with 33 seconds left in the period, but Heilbrun escaped with 4 seconds left to tie the score.
Hoover escaped early in the third and nailed a takedown with 18 seconds remaining.
Forcellini bulldozed his way to the finals with a pin and two technical falls. In the finals, he scored two takedowns in the first 33 seconds to take a 4-0 lead. Shunk rode him in the second, but Forcellini escaped 22 seconds into the third and avoided any danger to win, 5-2.
“I have a bunch of good practice partners who got me ready for this,” Forcellini said. “I felt pretty good up until the finals. I felt like I let loose a little bit in the finals and wrestled my match.”
Garshnick suffered a somewhat controversial 2-1 loss to West Branch’s now three-time district champ Landon Bainey. The Lion freshman hip-tossed Bainey as time ran out, but the referee ruled the toss came after the buzzer sounded, ticking off the United fans.
“I think if there was a second or more, I would have gotten it,” Garshnick said, “but I threw it a little bit too late. I should have thrown it earlier.”
“If we just had a couple more seconds on the clock, that one could have gone the other way,” Henning said. “It was close, but I was looking right at the clock, and I didn’t think he had it. It was darn close. He had an excellent tournament,”
Bracken dropped a 5-4 decision to Bald Eagle Area’s Lucas Fye. Fye was up 5-0 in the second period when Bracken reversed him to his back for a four-point move. But there were no more points scored.
Raymond dropped a 4-2 overtime decision to Southern Huntingdon’s Mitchell Hart. Hart took Raymond down with 28 seconds left in the overtime period.
“Mason is a great story,” Niebauer said. “He’s a great kid who works hard. He’s not real experienced in wrestling, but I like where he is. I’m proud of him.”
Tisinger reached the finals with a 6-4 win over Evan Boose, but Central Mountain’s Rocco Serafini pinned him in 1:34.
“He had a rough fight in that match,” Johnstown coach Will Harris said. “We knew who we were up against. Given the situation, I’m very proud of him.”
