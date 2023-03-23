Penn Cambria senior Garrett Harrold and Westmont Hilltop sophomore Christiana Gordon were voted players of the year by the Cambria County Basketball Coaches Association, which consists of 15 schools.
Forest Hills senior Devon Brezovec and junior Arissa Britt and Penn Cambria senior Emily Hite were named defensive players of the year.
The freshmen of the year awards went to Forest Hills’ Koy McGough and Blacklick Valley’s Mackenzie Kinter.
Compiling the boys first team were Greater Johnstown’s Nyerre Collins and Donte Tisinger, Forest Hills’ Jeremy Burda, Portage’s Mason Kargo and Westmont Hilltop’s Ryan Craft.
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Ethan Kasper, Penn Cambria’s Vinny Chirdon, Portage’s Andrew Miko, Richland’s Sam Penna and Westmont Hilltop’s Noah Brownlee earned spots on the second team.
Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Luke Repko, Cambria Heights’ Carter Lamb, Central Cambria’s Grady Snyder, Forest Hills’ Si McGough and Glendale’s Mason Peterson make up the third team.
Honorable mention selections include Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Spencer Myers; Bishop McCort Catholic’s Trystan Fornari and Ibn Shaheed; Blacklick Valley’s Alex Reba; Central Cambria’s Nolan Wyrwas; Conemaugh Valley’s Jeremy Dietz and Landon Percinsky; Ferndale’s Ian Conway; Forest Hills’ Brezovec and Koy McGough; Greater Johnstown’s Jahmir Collins; Northern Cambria’s Ty Dumm; Penn Cambria’s Zach Grove and Easton Semelsberger; Portage’s Trae Kargo; and Westmont Hilltop’s Jonathan Crocco, Jackson Rupert and Jack Wesner.
Bishop McCort Catholic’s Bria Bair and Gianna Gallucci, Forest Hills’ Alexis Henderson, Glendale’s Minyhah Easterling and Richland’s Jordyn Kinsey fill out the girls first team.
On the second team are Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Madison Ostinowsky, Forest Hills’ Britt, Penn Cambria’s Abby Crossman and Hite and Portage’s Arianna Wozniak.
Blacklick Valley’s Kaydence Killinger and Kristin Szymusiak, Cambria Heights’ Sienna Kirsch, Ferndale’s Angelina Wagner and Portage’s Jenna Burkett were on the third team.
Honorable mention selections include Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Lauren Long; Bishop McCort Catholic’s Cami Beppler; Blacklick Valley’s Kinter; Cambria Heights’ Kinley Rogal and Gracey Vinglish; Central Cambria’s Abigail Sheehan and Alaina Sheehan; Conemaugh Valley’s Delanie Davison; Ferndale’s Deajah Chatman; Glendale’s Casey Kuhn; Greater Johnstown’s Izabella Distefano, Meeya Gause, Nalonai Tisinger and Zayona Thomas; Forest Hills’ Anna Burkey and Olivia McLeary; Northern Cambria’s Ella Miller; Portage’s Madelyn Hudak; and Richland’s Lanie Marshall.
The second annual All-Senior Showcase will take place at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School on April 2. The girls game will start at 1 p.m. with the boys contest to begin at 3 p.m.
In the girls game, Team Conemaugh will be led by Bishop McCort Catholic coach John Hahn. Bishop McCort Catholic’s Bair and Sarah Kibler; Conemaugh Valley’s Davison and Remi Reininger; Ferndale’s Wagner; Northern Cambria’s Olivia Cavallo and Mackenzie Formeck; Penn Cambria’s Crossman, Katie Della, Hite and Aliya O’Donnell; and Richland’s Kinsey made up the roster.
Team Allegheny, which will be coached by Glendale’s Brian Kuhn, will consist of Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Long and Ostinowsky; Glendale’s Easterling, Breann Kuhn, Casey Kuhn and Alyssa Sinclair; Greater Johnstown’s Distefano and Gause; Portage’s Hudak and Wozniak; and Westmont Hilltop’s Ella Brawley and Kendal Shingler.
In the boys game, Team Conemaugh, led by Westmont Hilltop’s Dave Roman Jr., will be comprised of Bishop McCort Catholic’s Aiden Burkhart, Fornari, Kasper and Shaheed; Ferndale’s Conway and Matt Page; Forest Hills’ Brezovec and Burda; Greater Johnstown’s Nyerre Collins and Terfarillo Stallworth; Richland’s Penna; and Westmont Hilltop’s Craft and Rupert.
Penn Cambria’s Jim Ronan will coach Team Allegheny, which is made up of Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Myers; Cambria Heights’ Lamb and Chris Sodmont; Central Cambria’s Wyrwas; Glendale’s Logan Cree, Tanner Holes and Peterson; Northern Cambria’s Peyton Myers; Penn Cambria’s Chirdon, Grove and Harrold; and Portage’s Mason Kargo, Miko and Luke Scarton.
