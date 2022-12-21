CRESSON, Pa. – A visit to Duquesne University this past weekend sealed Penn Cambria High School senior Garrett Harrold’s decision-making process as many schools were in the running for the record-setting quarterback.
On Wednesday afternoon, Harrold signed his National Letter of Intent to play quarterback at Duquesne.
“It was a good fit,” Harrold said. “Just going down there this past weekend, the coaches seemed really good and really player-friendly. Just the environment, I think, was the best fit for me. I just thought it was in my best interest to just go for it and spend my next four years there.”
Harrold chose the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program that competes in the Northeast Conference.
The Dukes have won 16 conference titles between 1995 and 2018. Duquesne is led by coach Jerry Schmitt, who just completed his 18th season with the Dukes.
“I want to go in there and look to compete,” said Harrold, who has a 3.9 GPA and is undecided on a major. “I know there’s just not a whole lot depth-wise in the quarterback room.”
Harrold is also a standout in baseball and basketball. On Monday, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete surpassed 1,000 career points. Harrold was named to the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 4A all-state third team as a forward.
After rewriting the record books at Penn Cambria with 6,434 passing yards, 60 passing touchdowns, 2,537 rushing yards, 32 TDs on the ground and 8,971 total yards of offense, Harrold chose Duquesne over offers from Albany, Indiana (Pa.), Lock Haven, St. Francis, Shippensburg and Slippery Rock. He also added 155 tackles, 91/2 sacks, five passes defensed and three interceptions on defense as a four-year starter.
Harrold found Duquesne runs a similar offense to what Penn Cambria employed.
“They kind of run a spread offense like us,” Harrold said. “They do some (run-pass options) RPOs. We do a lot of RPOs. It’s kind of like a modern-day offense. I think I’d fit well in that system.”
It didn’t take long for Harrold to put his stamp on the Penn Cambria football program as a freshman.
“The first game, playing at Cambria Heights,” Penn Cambria football coach Nick Felus recounted. “We were the underdog. They were bigger, stronger and more experienced than us.
“We’re going in to score and he scrambles. I figured he’s going to maybe throw it away, maybe run out of bounds. He just lowers his shoulder and runs a kid over. I looked over at our assistant coaches and said, ‘He’s the real deal.’ “
While baseball was Harrold’s first love growing up, football soon became his favorite sport.
“I just think as I got older and more mature, football really started to become my passion,” he said.
Harrold helped Penn Cambria advance to two straight District 6 Class 3A title games on the gridiron in 2021 and 2022.
“Just to see him grow, develop and mature, not only as a football player that he’s become, but just the person and young man that he’s become,” Felus said. “He’s a leader on and off the field, academically. Just everything about him, he’s the ultimate student-athlete. He’s always been a team player.
“He made everybody around him better.
“We know he’s got a lot of good football left to play.”
Harrold is the son of Dane and Christy Harrold, of Ashville.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
