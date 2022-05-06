Penn Cambria High School junior Garrett Harrold helped the Panthers make history throughout a 22-win season in 2021-22.
The three-sport standout received recognition for his efforts by being named to the third team in Class 4A on the Pennsylvania Sportswriters All-State Boys Basketball Team announced on Friday.
“It’s pretty special. My teammates have been pushing me the whole year,” Harrold said of the District 6 Class 4A champion Panthers. “This group has been playing together so long.
“It’s not just me.
“Everybody pushes me every day. Our chemistry is really good. I wouldn’t be able to have the success without them.”
Penn Cambria boys basketball coach Jim Ronan counted on Harrold in a number of roles throughout a milestone season.
“First and foremost, he’s just such a dominant athlete overall,” Ronan said. “Any situation you put him in, whether I need him to play point, center, lock up on somebody’s best player, he does so much for us.
“He’s very unselfish. He doesn’t need to score the points.
“He’s all about winning, but he scores, he assists. He’s a great teammate. His work ethic is second to none.”
A 6-foot-3 guard/forward, Harrold scored 483 points (17.3 ppg). The Panthers’ 52-45 victory over Central in the District 6 title game was the program’s first district championship since 2013.
Ronan’s team beat District 7 Deer Lakes 66-63 in the first round of the PIAA tournament, giving Penn Cambria only its second boys basketball state playoff win and its first since 2003.
“That was one of our goals at the beginning of the season – win a district championship and go as far as we could in the state playoffs,” Harrold said. “I think our program has really come a long way. That’s a huge step in the right direction for our program.
“It’s awesome to be a part of it.”
Harrold grabbed 263 rebounds (9.4 rpg) and had 117 assists (4.2 apg) as a junior.
Through three seasons, he has 926 career points.
In football, he has played quarterback for three seasons and has passed for 4,325 yards and 30 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,816 yards and 22 TDs. As a junior, Harrold passed for 1,336 yards and ran for 1,171 on a District 6 Class 3A runner-up squad.
Harrold also is a standout baseball player for the Panthers.
“He has that ‘it’ factor, and that’s something you can’t teach,” said Ronan, an assistant coach on the Penn Cambria baseball team. “I’ve been around the Penn Cambria sports program for a very long time as a player and a coach. He’s one of the best athletes to ever come through Penn Cambria and he’s only a junior. There are more good things to come.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
