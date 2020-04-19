Point Park University offered everything Penn Cambria senior Lora Davis was searching for during her recruitment. An opportunity to collect valuable sports management experience in the “City of Champions” while playing basketball at a similar and rapid pace she is used to in Cresson was a perfect blend.
Davis announced on Saturday she would continue her hoops career with the Pioneers, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) program in the heart of Pittsburgh.
“On the basketball side of things, they’re very competitive. They’re one of the top NAIA schools,” Davis explained her decision. “They were 14th in the nation in made 3s, so that had a big impact. They’re a very up-tempo team, just like Penn Cambria. Their sports management department is a very good program. Both sides are a really good fit for me.”
Davis lettered three years each in basketball and softball. She led the hoops team this past season with averages of 15.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game, while dishing out 2.6 assists per contest to earn a spot on the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference all-league team.
She is the third Panther in the past two seasons to continue their basketball careers in college, joining Makalyn Clapper (Pitt-Johnstown) and Ryanna Hockenos (Mount Aloysius) amidst a hoops ascension at Penn Cambria.
“It’s exciting as a coach to have another player fulfill their dreams and be able to play at the college level,” Penn Cambria girls basketball coach Keith Saleme said. “It’s one of the main reasons I coach, to show these student-athletes that all goals are attainable if you’re willing to put the hard work in.”
In basketball, Davis played a role in helping Penn Cambria claim its first District 6 title since 1993 and PIAA Tournament victory last year. Despite losing five key seniors to graduation, the Panthers picked up another state playoff triumph this past season.
“It was great. The coaches are amazing there,” Davis said. “Everyone is a nice little family. I’m going to miss it very much, being a Panther. The community was always there, always supporting whether it was the first game of the season or a D6 game. It always meant so much to all of the players and the coaches.”
The 5-foot-7 guard notched 13 double-doubles this past season, which also included a triple-double consisting of 26 points, 10 rebounds and 11 steals in a win over Chestnut Ridge on Feb. 11. She also scored a school-record 35 points in a Dec. 20 victory over Bishop McCort.
“Lora’s work ethic is one of the best I have ever seen,” Saleme said. “She was always the first player at practice and the last one to leave. This skill alone will allow her to have a great career at Point Park. She was a leader on and off the court and was a mentor for the underclassmen. Anything I asked her to do game in and game out to give our team a competitive advantage, she would do it for us. We had games she ran point guard, and other games she played four or five positions.”
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis took a virtual tour of campus. She is familiar with the city since her sister, Kayla, attends Duquesne.
Point Park went 17-13 last season under the direction of coach Tony Grenek in the River States Conference.
“It’s great because they have really good internships,” Davis said. “Since they’re right there in the city with so many teams, it’s going to be really beneficial.”
Basketball was not always Davis’ favorite sport growing up.
“It used to be softball was No. 1,” she said. “But in basketball, not that you can control the atmosphere more, but it’s a more competitive game and I always loved that aspect of it. Then I got to play more and more, got into AAU and that’s what I want to do (play basketball) as long as I can.”
Davis started in center field for the 2017 and ’18 LHAC champions. She compiled a .385 career average with 72 hits. Last spring, Davis hit .418 while driving in 16 runs.
Davis is the daughter of Ben and Chrisa Davis, of Gallitzin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.