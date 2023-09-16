CRESSON, Pa. – After a mid-third quarter touchdown put Penn Cambria ahead of Bedford by three scores, the Panthers looked as if they would be able to coast to the finish after the Bisons netted just 60 yards of offense in the first half.
However, a fourth quarter charge led by Bedford quarterback Joey Huxta brought the Bisons back to within two points with a chance to tie the game following a late touchdown.
The Penn Cambria defense, which Bedford was able to pick apart over the final two quarters, made its biggest stop of the night, as senior defensive back Marcus Lilly broke up the two-point conversion pass, sealing a 21-19 victory for the Panthers on Friday night.
“We knew they were going to take a shot, and that we had to compete for the last play with the game on the line,” said Lilly, who recorded an interception in the opening quarter to set up Penn Cambria’s first touchdown.
“I saw an opportunity and I had to jump it. I’m very happy I was able to come through for my team and help get us the win. We really wanted it.”
Penn Cambria went ahead 21-3 following Brady Jones’ touchdown pass to Gavin Harrold to open the third quarter, a drive that took nearly six minutes.
Bedford’s initial possession of the second half ran out the rest of the frame before the Bisons scored on the first play of the fourth. Huxta hit Carson Lynch for a 12-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 21-10.
Owen Horne’s 21-yard field goal with 3:54 remaining set the score at 21-13, as Penn Cambria then had the opportunity to run out the clock.
The Bisons, however, forced a turnover on downs in Panthers territory, needing to go just 44 yards in two minutes to tie it.
“That turnover is on me,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said.
“I should’ve punted the ball. I thought we could get one yard.
“We got in a rhythm in the third, we just couldn’t close it out.
“We have to be able to run the ball in those types of situations,; move the chains and set us up to be able to seal the win. We did some good things tonight, but we definitely have places where we need to get better.”
Bedford capitalized, with Huxta finding Lynch in the flat for the second time to put the Bisons down by two with 1:25 to go.
Huxta attempted a roll-out pass for the conversion, which was knocked away by Lilly. A holding penalty also hampered the Bisons’ chances during the play.
“We battled and we fought,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “You take away one mistake here, one mistake there, we win the football game. At one point down 21-3 and coming back to being one play away from going into overtime is a testament to our kids and their grit.”
The Bisons were able to claw back into the game after holding Penn Cambria to just 49 total yards over the final quarter-and-a-half following its final scoring drive.
On the other side of the ball, Bedford compiled 153 yards in the second half. Huxta finished with 177 yards passing and two scores to lead the Bisons offense.
Bedford (1-3), which has proved to be a powerhouse team over the past five years, is below the .500 mark through four games for the first time since the Bisons started 0-4 in 2012.
“Bedford is such a great team,” said Felus, whose team has now defeated Bedford in back-to-back matchups after losing the previous seven dating back to 2013.
“Their record does not reflect how well they play and how many good players they have.
“They showed us tonight what flaws we need to fix if we need to make another playoff run and be successful at the level we want to be.”
Penn Cambria got on the board first via Jones’ 2-yard touchdown run at the 2:31 mark of the first quarter, before Jones connected with Derek Hite for a 36-yard touchdown pass with 8:27 to go the second.
Horne converted his first of two field goals (32, 21) as Penn Cambria led 14-3 at the half.
The Panthers’ offense was again bolstered by the performance of Jones, who completed 16 of 20 passes for 167 yards and two scores, while rushing for 22 yards and another touchdown.
Jones, a sophomore, is filling in a big role at quarterback after the departure of Garrett Harrold, who Jones played behind last season. Harrold is now playing football at Division I Duquesne University.
“Garrett was my biggest mentor my freshman year,” Jones said. “He taught me a lot and made me who I am today. It feels good to come in and show what I can do, especially while following him up. I’m glad I’m able to do what I can to help the offense score points and be able to win these games.”
Penn Cambria (3-1) will visit Central Cambria next week in the Goalpost Trophy rivalry game. Bedford is set to host Chestnut Ridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.