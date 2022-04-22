CRESSON, Pa. – A trio of Penn Cambria High School seniors cemented their intentions to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level on Friday.
Zach Eckenrode will continue his football career as a walk-on linebacker at St. Francis University, Daniel Lightner is slated to join the esports team at St. Francis and Malia Prebish is set to join the rowing squad at Robert Morris University.
Eckenrode made several visits to extend his gridiron career, but a visit to Loretto sealed his fate.
“At first, I really didn’t know where I wanted to go or what I wanted to do,” Eckenrode said. “I finally figured out my major on what I wanted to do. I went on a bunch of football visits. I was bouncing back and forth between St. Vincent, St. Francis and Millersville.
“I went to St. Francis and watched their practice. It was upbeat, up-tempo, that’s how I like it. They said for my position, I would be doing what I love to do in it. That sealed it for me.”
St. Francis went 5-6 in 2021 and is led by coach Chris Villarrial.
Eckenrode, also a member of the basketball team at Penn Cambria, will major in business with a focus in sports management. He led the Panthers with 103 tackles and nine stops for loss in 2021, when he was an all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection.
Eckenrode helped Penn Cambria advance to the District 6 Class 3A title game in 2021.
“It was awesome. It meant everything,” Eckenrode said of bringing the winning tradition back to Penn Cambria. “It’s what we worked for four years. That’s what you work for every day in the offseason and during the season.”
Eckenrode compiled 83 tackles to lead Penn Cambria in 2020. He was selected to play in the 2022 Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic on June 17.
Eckenrode is the son of Kevin and Stephanie Eckenrode, of Lilly.
Lightner found his ideal fit as well in Loretto. He will major in computer science and compete on the esports team.
“I love video games as is,” Lightner said. “I’ve been playing them since I was very little. In terms of everything, I really liked the decision of St. Francis. It was very affordable, it was very close to home and it also allowed me to follow my aspirations when it came to esports.”
Meshing two passions was important to Lightner.
“I found a love for computers when I was every young,” Lightner said of his computer science major. “I even built my own computer at 12 and eventually upgraded that computer until I couldn’t anymore. I eventually bought more parts for it, and rebuilt the whole thing.”
Lightner is excited to join a strong esports team at St. Francis.
“Their facilities do look very nice from when I did tour it,” Lightner said. “A lot of the higher tech stuff looks more comfortable.”
Lightner is the son of Brian and Tammie Lightner, of Cresson Township.
Prebish has a long history in gymnastics. Her college fate was changed when she was performing at a meet.
“It was really weird. I was at a gymnastics meet and this rowing coach was there,” Prebish said. “She approached me and was like, ‘I think you’d be a really good fit for rowing and I want you on my team.’”
Carol Schoenecker leads the Robert Morris rowing team. Central Cambria graduate Mary Woods is a senior on the squad this season. In rowing, the Colonials compete in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
“I just like school itself and it had a really good feel to it,” Prebish said. “Then I looked into the campus and I like that it’s close to the city. My brothers are in the city. It’s not far from home, and I really loved it. I think rowing would be a good fit, a chance to try a new sport and see where it takes me.”
Prebish will major in pre-med. She competed with Summit Gymnastics in Somerset.
Prebish also was a member of Penn Cambria track and field team.
Although she is short on rowing experience, Prebish believes she will transition well to the college level.
“I think it’s going to be really different,” Prebish said. “I met the team. Some of them have been former gymnasts. It’s kind of nice to talk to them and see how they transitioned into it. I think upper body strength is a big component of rowing, but you can also you use your legs and it takes a lot of endurance.”
Prebish is the daughter of John and Lisa Prebish, of Lilly.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
