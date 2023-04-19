CRESSON, Pa. – A trio of Penn Cambria High School seniors who helped the football program advance to two straight District 6 Class 3A title games in 2021 and 2022 will find themselves on opposite sidelines starting this fall.
On Wednesday afternoon, Vinny Chirdon and Mason Raymond committed to NCAA Division III and Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) member St. Vincent College, while Luke Shuagis will take his talents to Grove City College, also a member of the PAC.
“Obviously, they’re outstanding football players, but first and foremost, they’re outstanding people,” Penn Cambria football coach Nick Felus said of the trio. “They’re great students who know how to manage their time.
“They give back to the community.
“When they get to college, they’re going to understand time management and how to work hard. I think for them, it’s going to be a smooth transition.
“Just the skill set, each one of them has improved each year. That continuous improvement when you get to the next level is going to be a key factor in their success.
“It’s a special day for them as individuals.”
Chirdon found a perfect blend of academics and athletics at the Latrobe institution.
“I really think it came down to the academics,” said Chirdon, who nailed a single-season record 86 3-pointers on the 2022-23 PIAA Class 3A semifinalist and two-time District championship basketball team. “I’m going for data science. It’s a new program there. That was a big part in making my decision.”
Chirdon led the 9-2 team in 2022 with 43 catches for 595 yards and 12 touchdowns. He compiled a team-best 95 tackles with one interception on defense.
The wide receiver recruit will room with Raymond at St. Vincent. Chirdon sees himself fitting into the Bearcats’ offense seamlessly.
“The offense they run is like the exact same thing (we ran at Penn Cambria),” Chirdon said. “When we visited there, they showed us some film of their offense just to kind of show what they run. I feel like that’s a big part of going to a college. Just seeing if they ran the same stuff, I knew I would fit in well.”
Chirdon, also a member of the baseball team, is the son of Joe and Angie Chirdon.
St. Vincent is coached by Aaron Smetanka.
Raymond, a mathematics major, enjoyed getting to know St. Vincent’s coaching staff.
“Whenever I went down there, I really felt at home,” Raymond said. “I could see myself on the campus. When I was taking to the coaches, I could see myself talking to them day to day and practicing with the team. They have a great coaching staff.”
Raymond accumulated 74 tackles in 2022 and was the 2023 District 6 Class 2A wrestling runner-up at 215 pounds. He is expected to play guard on the offensive line.
“The last couple of years, I kind of fell in love with the game,” Raymond said.
“I don’t want to stop playing after high school. That’s really what drove me. I get to play the game I love for four more years.”
Raymond is the son of Karen Raymond and grandfather Rick Raymond.
Shuagis will play for coach Andrew DiDonato at Grove City, which went 8-3 in 2022.
“When I went and visited there, the place was just amazing,” said Shuagis, also a member of the baseball and basketball teams at Penn Cambria. “I felt like I was at home there. The coaching staff made me feel like I was family to them. I knew if I go there, I would get a great education as well as compete with a great football team.”
Shuagis will major in mathematics and was recruited as a wide receiver. He caught 28 passes for 452 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. Shuagis totaled 43 tackles on defense in 2022.
Shuagis’ older brother, Jake, completed his career on the Pitt-Johnstown basketball team this past year. Luke wanted to compete at the college level as well.
“I’ve always wanted to play a sport in college,” Luke Shuagis said. “I just didn’t know if I wanted to play basketball, football or baseball. Once our football season ended this past year, ‘Man, I don’t want to be done.’ That really hit me hard.
“I really want to play football still.”
Shuagis is the son of Ed and Amy Shuagis.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.