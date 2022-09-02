EBENSBURG – Penn Cambria football coach Nick Felus threw down a challenge to his Panthers that was met rather quickly Friday night.
“We try to put things in threes right now with our team,” he said. “One of our goals was to start fast and play physical and we did that. I thought we really executed in that first quarter. We kept them off-balance with some things.”
It was mission accomplished in a matter of three minutes and the Panthers sustained it from there as they doubled up host Central Cambria 42-21.
It started on the game’s opening drive, which went seven plays and was capped off by a Garrett Harrold 28-yard pass to Vinny Chirdon to put the Panthers on the board.
“After we were starstruck for about a quarter, I thought we played well,” Central Cambria coach Don Fyfe said. “They’re just so dang good offensively. We couldn’t stop them. We’d have a couple of good stops in the running game, and then they’d throw a pass and guys would make great catches.
“They’re a fun offense to watch. I just wish I could watch them from the stands and not on the sideline.”
Fyfe is just happy his squad won’t have to see the Panthers again later this season.
“I’m glad we’re done with them, because they’re darn good,” Fyfe said.
Following a three-and-out from the Panther defense, The Chirdon and Harrold duo found paydirt again with just over 3 minutes to go in the first quarter.
The Panther defense didn’t allow one first down the entire opening stanza.
“We’re so close knit that we’ll be throwing in the backyard, we know where everyone is going to be,” Harrold said. “The big guys up front were able to give us some time and we were able to get some good passing yards and mix in a run.”
Harrold was 15-for-18 for 251 yards with a pair of touchdown passes and one interception.
The run game became more of a factor in the second frame as Zach Grove reached the end zone twice from 10 yards and a yard out to make the lead 28-0.
Felus was proud of his young linemen taking a step forward.
“Our offensive line did an outstanding job; they just keep battling and battling,” Felus said.
It would take until late in the half before the Red Devils found the end zone and it came on an 8-yard run from Grady Snyder to get the home squad on the board.
The Red Devils answered the bell again coming out of the half with another score from Snyder on a 7-yard pass from Brady Sheehan to cut the deficit in half.
“We’re just so young,” Fyfe said. “There are times out there for big stretches at a time we have six or seven sophomores out there.
“I’m excited about the future of the program, but the job now is we got to get some wins for these seniors. The future is bright.”
That momentum was squashed as Harrold scored one on the ground late in the third and Grove converted a Red Devils fumble into a score to put the game away.
“We just did a really good job of taking what the defense was giving us,” Felus said. “Offensively, I thought they did a really good job of running the football.
“I wasn’t happy with the drive at the end of the first half with our defense. I wasn’t real happy with the third quarter start.”
Meanwhile, Harrold holds high optimism for what the Panthers can accomplish with their home opener against Central on the horizon next Friday.
“We know our potential, we’ve been playing together since fourth grade,” he said. “I think we’re finally getting that mentality that Penn Cambria has been missing. Hopefully, we can get that big win against Central next week at home.”
Central Cambria is hoping to get in the win column next week against Greater Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.