CRESSON, Pa. – Undefeated Penn Cambria faced several stiff tests in its first six games. The Panthers own hard-fought wins over Central, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic and Bedford on their way to 6-0.
Friday night’s game against winless Somerset proved a little easier.
After Gavin Harrold returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, the Panthers never looked back. Penn Cambria added 28 more points in the first quarter for a huge early lead in a 49-6 mercy-rule victory over the Golden Eagles.
The kickoff was momentarily fumbled around before Harrold corralled it at the 25.
“It was a little botched. The blockers got ahead, made some good blocks and I was able to take it back,” he said. “It just opened at the right moment, right time.”
Penn Cambria (7-0) needed just three plays on its first offensive possession to reach the end zone again. After Garrett Harrold hit Vinny Chirdon for 22 yards and Gavin Harrold ran for 20, Zach Grove scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Harrold.
Special teams struck again on Somerset’s ensuing possession when Carter McDermott returned a punt 74 yards for another quick score.
“I saw a hole and went for it,” McDermott said. “We just wanted to keep playing how we’ve been playing. Take no games off. Treat everyone the same. Each week, we want to be 1-0.”
It’s the exact mentality that coach Nick Felus and his staff hammer home every week.
“Our kids have really bought into the 1-0 mentality. We have complete buy in with that,” Felus said. “Our kids understand that each week’s important no matter who the opponent is. It doesn’t matter. We prepare every week the same.
“Our routine’s the same. I think for our kids, that’s big.”
After Garrett Harrold scored on a 60-yard run, the snap on a Somerset punt attempt flew over the punter’s head, giving Penn Cambria the ball at the Somerset 5. Grove scored on a 5-yard to close out a long first quarter for the Golden Eagles.
Somerset’s lone score came on a 4-yard Camden Lowery touchdown run with 1:05 left in the game.
“The Laurel Highlands (Athletic) Conference week in and week out is a buzzsaw, and we just played one of the best teams in the conference,” Somerset coach Jeff Urban said.
“I was proud of the kids wanting to go out there and put some points up on the last drive. They didn’t want to get shutout. We have a couple games coming where we hope to use what we’ve learned the first however many weeks of being on the wrong end of things and see if we can get the ship righted.”
After Vinny Chirdon’s 14-yard touchdown catch early in the second quarter put the Panthers ahead 42-0. The starters were removed from the game.
Garrett Harrold finished a perfect 5-of-5 for 95 yards and two touchdowns passes. The 60-yard TD was his only carry of the game.
Chirdon had two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Grove caught two as well for 37 yards and a score.
Penn Cambria visits Richland next week for first place in the conference. Somerset hosts Greater Johnstown.
