CRESSON – Friday night looked like it was going to be another tough evening for Penn Cambria the way that Philipsburg-Osceola was moving the ball on its opening drive.
The Mounties drove the ball into the red zone, at one point driving to the Panthers’ 11-yard line in six plays.
That was until Carter McDermott came to the rescue.
McDermott jumped the route on a pass attempt and took the 89-yard interception return to the end zone to spark the Panthers’ 34-3 rout over the Mounties Friday at the Penn Cambria Athletic Field.
“Watching all of this film, I know they like to run that flood concept to the outside,” McDermott said of how the play developed. “I read it, and I made the play.”
Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus credited his defensive staff for setting up the unit up for a great night.
“Our defensive staff did a great job all week putting him in position, and he did exactly what he is coached to do,” he said. “He made a play, and you see how explosive he is.”
On the next Panthers drive, it was Gavin Harrold hauling in a 32-yard pass from Brady Jones in stride helping to extend the lead to 14-0 with just over four minutes to play in the frame.
Harrold finished the right with eight catches for 100 yards.
“Gavin Harrold, you get the ball to him in space and he’s tough to tackle in a phone booth,” Felus said. “He’s electric.”
Thomas Plunkett helped cap off the first quarter output as he scored from 15 yards out for a 21-0 advantage.
That momentum carried into the second as following a three-and-out Jones scored on a keeper for a 28-3 lead in the break.
Philipsburg-Osceola broke the shutout with a Carson Long field goal from 30 yards out late in the first half.
While the Mounties were eventually able to find level ground on defense, the short fields caught them too quickly.
“After about the first quarter, they didn’t really move the ball much,” Philipsburg-Osceola coach Jeff Vroman said.
“When you’re playing a short field, it doesn’t matter what you’re doing. If you have only 40 yards to go, that’s tough to defend each and every series.”
Philipsburg-Osceola recorded 10 first downs to the Panthers 12 and were about equal passing yards, amassing 139 to 132.
While Felus is happy to see his team overcome some early struggles on their first offensive drive, he does see this win as a sign of their need to grow.
“Offensively, we got off to a slow start, we wanted to force the tempo a little bit, but that happens,” he said. “Our defense picked us up.
“Towards the end of the first half, I didn’t like that offensive drive, I thought we should’ve been able to put the game away then. Halftime, our guys understand where we are in our program now, that’s not acceptable.”
Penn Cambria will now look to make it two in a row next week as it will make the trip to Forest Hills, while Philipsburg-Osceola will look to regroup as it heads to Clearfield.
