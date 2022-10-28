CRESSON, Pa. – Penn Cambria’s defense was looking for a performance on which to hang its hat heading into the District 6 Class 3A football playoffs, and it got one.
The Panthers controlled visiting Chestnut Ridge’s potentially-explosive offense and capped the regular season with perhaps its finest game of the year and a 42-17 win on Friday night.
“We knew going into this that our defense had to make a statement going into the playoffs. We need our defense to win games in the playoffs. We knew we had to shut them down,” Penn Cambria senior lineman Mason Raymond said. “And we did.”
Penn Cambria improved to 9-1, locked up the top seed in the bracket and, presumably, will get a bye into the championship game against either Central or Tyrone. The Panthers held a Chestnut Ridge team averaging 34.1 points to its lowest first-half output of the season – three points – and had the running clock going at the start of the third quarter with a 39-point lead.
The Lions scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to set the final.
“We talked all week that we wanted to make sure that we could play well in all three phases. We had a great week of practice. Our defensive staff did a great job,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said. “This is a tough league with a lot of good offenses. I thought for most of the year we’ve played good defense. But tonight, we played great defense.”
Garrett Harrold completed 10-of-12 passes for 181 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another, while Zach Grove gained 139 yards on just eight carries, opening the second quarter with a 79-yard scoring burst right up the middle. Neither played in the second half.
Of course, that was a regular day at the office for the Panthers offense, which now has surpassed the 40-point mark eight times this year, including the 49-42 loss at Richland two weeks ago. Friday night marked the third-fewest points Penn Cambria has allowed in a game this season – the two lowest were against Greater Johnstown and Somerset.
“We had to bring it tonight. Obviously, our defense hasn’t really been what we wanted it to be. Everybody stepped up and did their job,” said sophomore linebacker Derek Hite, who’s emerged as a playmaker on the defensive side for the Panthers. “We needed our defense to show it could get a win for us going into the playoffs.”
Sam Albright’s 24-yard field goal to polish off the 13-play, 58-yard drive the Lions mounted in response to Penn Cambria’s lightning-fast opening march capped by Harrold’s 5-yard scoring run accounted for Chestnut Ridge’s only points in the first three quarters. It quickly became apparent that Chestnut Ridge, which kicks off District 5-8 Class 2A postseason play next week, needed to come away with a touchdown, and the Lions trailed by 18 by the end of the frame.
Chestnut Ridge had 78 yards the rest of the half, turning the ball over on a fumble and also getting hurt by a 12-yard punt. Its best chance to keep the running clock from being put into effect fell off the hands of an open receiver downfield for a potential touchdown with 90 seconds left in the second period.
It was the Lions’ third straight loss and dropped them to 6-4.
“That was rough. They were ready to play,” Chestnut Ridge coach Max Shoemaker said. “We knew our last three games were going to be a bear. The last two games we competed, but tonight we didn’t compete.”
Penn Cambria hiked the difference to 42-3 by halftime. The Panthers were efficient, scoring six touchdowns on just 28 plays.
“Just going out with a bang on senior night playing on our home field one last time was great,” Harrold said. “It’s great to have that momentum and feeling good going into the weeks ahead.”
Harrold’s first touchdown pass was a 64-yarder on a bubble screen that his younger brother Gavin took down the sideline like a rocket before cutting back the whole way across the field. He followed that up with touchdowns of 11 and 5 yards sandwiched around a 15-yard scoring strike to Luke Shuagis before getting the rest of the night off.
