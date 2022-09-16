CRESSON, Pa. – Penn Cambria’s string of games scoring 42 points came to an end at three on Friday night.
The Panthers’ string of wins, though, continues.
Zach Grove scored a trio of touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Penn Cambria overcame a gutty performance by Karson Kiesewetter and held on for a 39-34 Laurel Highlands Conference win over visiting Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
It was the second week in a row that the Panthers came up big in the fourth quarter to pull out a victory against a defending District 6 champion, having knocked off Central last week.
“The adversity we battled through, we just kept responding. That’s just what we did against Central last week,” said senior quarterback Garrett Harrold, who found Grove for a 9-yard touchdown on a wheel route early in the fourth quarter to put Penn Cambria up for good and then picked off a pass on Bishop Guilfoyle’s next possession, leading to a 20-yard scoring run by Grove. “We played two really great teams and, when it counted the most, Zach Grove and the O-line in the second half were just huge.”
Grove finished the game with 153 yards on 15 carries and four touchdowns – he reached the end zone on an interception return in the first quarter. This is the third time this season he’s rushed for 100 yards.
In last week’s 42-28 triumph over Central, Grove scored on two fourth-quarter runs.
“I know being a senior, being a leader, I have to show the energy all day." Grove said. "Our offensive line did a heck of a job. They put eight guys in the box and we still ran all over them.
“We came into the season knowing that we were going to be a heck of a team and this week and last week were statement games.”
Grove put the exclamation point on his night with a 42-yard touchdown gallop that had the Panthers up 12 with 2:41 left.
“He put the work in in the weight room (in the offseason). You can see. He’s stronger. He’s faster. He’s bigger,” Panther coach Nick Felus said. “Teams key on Garrett. They slowed him down enough. We knew we were going to go to Grove at some point.”
Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin Wheeler, the former Penn Cambria standout who teaches in the district, shared a moment and gave a hug to both Grove and Harrold after the game.
“I thought we did a good job of stopping the run most of the night. We just didn’t get some when we needed it,” Wheeler said. “You focus on Garrett so much because he’s so good, but you have to remember Zach Grove is one of the top couple of backs in our conference.”
The PIAA champion in Class 1A last year, Bishop Guilfoyle dipped to 2-2, its other loss coming by a point to Central in the first game of the season. Kiesewetter almost willed the Marauders to victory, passing for 224 yards and running for another 95 and just generally being slippery and keeping plays alive all game. He ran for three touchdowns, including a 1-yarder in the third quarter that had the Marauders up 20-19, and his second touchdown pass of the evening to Ryan Hagg with 1:42 left set the final.
Penn Cambria’s Luke Shuagis, however, recovered two onside kicks in the closing minutes.
“We’ve got to start winning big games, but we never gave up,” Kiesewetter said.
Harrold’s 3-yard pass to his younger brother, Gavin, enabled Penn Cambria to take a 19-13 lead into the locker room. It looked like Penn Cambria was going to have a two-possession advantage, but Kaden Wyandt dove to come up with an interception on a deflected slant pass at the Marauder 6 at the 3:16 mark of the first quarter.
Grove had 71 yards from scrimmage in the first quarter and also snared a Kiesewetter pass that he ran back 59 yards for a touchdown that staked the Panthers to a 13-0 lead less than three minutes into the contest – the point-after was blocked.
Penn Cambria scored first when Garrett Harrold swung a lateral into the flat to Vinny Chirdon, who got outside and took it in for the 17-yard touchdown just a minute in. It only took the Panthers four plays to cover 61 yards with the opening possession.
It took a little more than six minutes, though, for last year’s PIAA Class 1A champions to completely erase Penn Cambria’s early two-score lead.
Kiesewetter was marvelous in the last 9:12 of the frame, accounting for 90 of Bishop Guilfoyle’s 100 yards of total offense and a pair of touchdowns in the opening quarter. First, he connected with Hagg on a 33-yard scoring toss to get Bishop Guilfoyle back in the game. Then, he followed that up by calling his own number on the read option on third-and-2 from the Panther 25 and bolting up the middle to the end zone.
Kiesewetter ended the first half with 99 yards passing and 52 rushing.
“We’re 4-0, but we’ve got to keep working,” Grove said.
