CRESSON, Pa. – With goals of majoring in pharmacy, Penn Cambria senior Cody Falger originally intended to attend Duquesne University.
But once the opportunity to play baseball at St. Vincent College came along, he quickly changed his mind.
Falger announced his intention Friday to continue his academic and athletic career at St. Vincent.
“I’ve always really wanted to play college baseball,” said Falger, who will major in health sciences with an eventual goal of earning a doctorate in pharmacy. “St. Vincent was my second choice, and after going there and talking to the coach, I think it’s the right choice for me.”
Falger will play for St. Vincent coach Mick Janosko, who has served as the program’s skipper since 1998.
The Bearcats, who are a Division III school and compete in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, went 24-14 in 2022.
Falger will be joined by Central Cambria senior pitcher Brayden Mennett, who committed to join the Bearcats in February.
“I really like the campus and the team, and I feel like I can really fit in there,” Falger said.
Recruited as a pitcher, Falger earned three wins in 2021 to help guide the Panthers to the District 6 Class 4A title game.
Through 16 games this season, he has logged 21 innings on the mound and fanned 12 batters.
He believes his ability to bounce back in tough situations will benefit the Bearcats.
“I’m good at just staying positive and not getting in my own head too much,” Falger said. “I think my biggest strength as an athlete is just my determination, because as a pitcher, there’s so many things that can go wrong. You just have to stay strong in your own head and keep looking forward.”
Falger was determined to play collegiate baseball following the passing of his grandfather, Ed Curtis, in 2021.
“He always went to my games and taught me a lot about the game,” Falger said. “He was always there and was so big in helping me keep my attitude up.”
In addition to competing with the St. Michael American Legion baseball team, Falger is a member of the National Honors Society.
Falger is the son of Dan and Claudine Falger, of Lilly.
