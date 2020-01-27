CRESSON – Penn Cambria senior Sydnie Reese was already very familiar with Point Park University.
Her older sister, Kate, played on the Pioneers softball team from 2012-15, and the entire Reese family has quickly become acquainted with the program and coach Michelle Coultas.
During a signing ceremony Monday at Penn Cambria High School, Reese made an easy decision to commit to Point Park softball.
“I was always interested in the school because of my sister, and I really enjoyed going out and seeing her games,” Reese said. “It was always at the top of my list.”
During her junior season with Penn Cambria, Reese led her team as she batted .518 with 29 hits, 17 RBIs and 25 runs.
While the Pioneers will certainly rely on her hitting, it was Reese’s fielding that made luring her to Point Park a priority for Coultas.
In 2019, Reese posted a .966 fielding percentage along with 56 putouts and sparked a double play.
“We have an opening in our infield, and I’m expecting her to step in and contribute right away,” Coultas said.
Point Park is entering its 14th season with Coultas at the helm and competes in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The Pioneers finished 22-18 last season.
“When I went to the team’s recruitment day, I really liked the players on the team and how they acted like a family,” said Reese, who lettered in all three years with Panthers softball. “I really appreciated that, and I felt really welcomed.”
For her final season of interscholastic play, Reese is expected to see quite some time in the circle. Macy Sral and Reese’s sister, Casey, were Penn
Cambria’s star pitchers last year, but both have since graduated as the Panthers are left with a gaping hole in the bullpen. Casey Reese and Sral are freshmen on the softball rosters at Penn State Altoona and Edinboro, respectively.
While it may take some of her time away from the batting cage or working on her defense, her durability was also a massive draw to Point Park.
“I love her athleticism and her ability to play different positions,” Coultas said. “I’ve been watching Sydnie and keeping an eye on her for all these years.
“When it was time for her to come and work with the team, I loved what she brought. We’re happy to have her.”
Reese is the daughter of Greg and Melissa Reese, of Cresson.
