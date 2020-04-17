Penn State University has always had a special significance to Penn Cambria senior Lyric Janosik and her family, so the decision to continue her jumping career in college was crystal clear for her.
“Every year since I was young, my family and I have gone up to Penn State for different events and visits, including going to the Creamery, you can’t beat that,” said Janosik, who will receive a partial scholarship to jump for the Nittany Lions.
“I’m really excited that I get to continue my jumping in college at my dream school. I worked my tail off to go there.”
In addition to trips to State College when she was younger, Janosik has also participated in indoor track there. She won last season’s Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State with a leap of 18 feet, 4.25 inches, nearly a foot past the second-place finisher.
“I truly think that I am a talented athlete, but I have so much more to learn,” Janosik said. “I also have so much more to give, and can’t wait to get started.”
The Panther athlete, the daughter of Jim and Kelly Janosik of Cresson, began her jumping career as a freshman. She advanced to PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg that year, finishing 14th in the triple jump.
As a sophomore, she ascended to the podium, which is the final eight finishers, for the first time, with a seventh-place finish in the long jump.
The long jump became her main focus.
“When you are a freshman at the state meet, it is very nerve-wracking,” Janosik said.
“The way it is set up at Shippensburg, all of your jumps are in the infield and when you are young, you think everyone in the stands is watching you.
“When you get older, the mindset changes. You begin thinking about competing with yourself, and not worrying about anything else, just doing the best you can.”
Last season as a junior, she entered the state championships as the top seed in the long jump, but finished third.
She was also tied for eighth in the high jump.
Janosik, who plans to major in marketing, had high aspirations for this season, but was crushed when the coronavirus pandemic played out, forcing the shutdown of the entire season and bringing her stellar career to a screeching halt.
“I was definitely disappointed not to complete that part of the journey,” Janosik said. “I love the atmosphere and energy of the competitiveness. I think you form bonds with your team. I was helped by the upperclassmen when I was young and then you are the one who is helping the younger kids. It is a sport that is so different, because you are individually competing within yourself and not worrying about what someone else is doing.
“I am beyond blessed, that I have had so much support from my family, my God and my coaches over the years. I am excited for this next chapter to get started.”
