JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three of Garrett Harrold’s four touchdown passes came after Saturday’s resumption as Penn Cambria hammered out a 42-6 win over Greater Johnstown at Trojan Stadium.
The Panthers (1-0) led 21-0 before weather conditions necessitated a suspension of Friday’s game during the second quarter. A pair of Penn Cambria touchdowns in the final three minutes of the first half pushed the advantage to 35-0 at intermission. Carter McDermott’s 63-yard reception from Harrold opened Saturday’s scoring with 3:02 left in the second.
Harrold then found Zach Grove on a 15-yard strike to activate the running clock throughout the second half.
Harrold, who went 11 of 19 for 200 yards and four touchdowns, capped the Panthers’ scoring with an 11-yard scoring pass to Vinny Chirdon. It was the second time in as many days that the tandem linked up on an 11-yard touchdown pass with the first instance coming on Friday with 3:45 left in the first quarter to make it 14-0.
Harrold also ran in a score on Friday, rushing in from 8 yards away midway through the second quarter. Penn Cambria’s first touchdown happened early in the first when Andy Wyland recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Grove rushed for 104 yards on six rushes while Chirdon (74 yards) and McDermott (73) paced the Panthers’ pass catchers. Gabe Irving made all three point-after kicks on Friday, while Thomas Plunkett was 3-for-3 on Saturday.
Greater Johnstown ended the Penn Cambria shutout bid with 4:53 remaining when Julian Rivas burrowed in from 2 yards away.
Conseer Baxter toted the ball 10 times for 66 yards while Deshawn Legrier was credited with nine tackles.
