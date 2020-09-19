CRESSON – As Somerset’s Isaac Svonavec made a beeline toward the end zone for a touchdown that would have shrunken Penn Cambria’s once three-touchdown lead to seven, Panther senior safety Brandon Storm saw the best way to keep his team’s lead from slipping away was to play some takeaway.
“I was trailing behind him, and I saw him holding the ball out wide, so I came in there and punched it out,” Storm said, “and it fell right into my arms.”
Not only did Storm save the touchdown, the rejuvenated Panthers embarked on a 15-play, 95-yard second-half drive that allowed the hosts to match their two wins from all of last season in just two weeks of this season, 49-27, in Laurel Highlands Conference football action on Friday night at Penn Cambria High School.
“We worked hard all summer, and we’re going to continue to work hard. We deserve it,” Panther senior wideout Nick Marinak said.
Marinak accounted for 160 yards from scrimmage on just six touches, scoring the first touchdown on a 4-yard reception and the last on an 11-yard run in a game that saw numerous Penn Cambria players rise to the occasion when called upon to keep the Panthers undefeated. Sophomore quarterback Garrett Harrold rushed for 116 of his game-high 149 yards in the first half when Penn Cambria forged a 35-14 lead, and he also finished with 131 yards through the air, hitting Storm and Braden Phister for touchdowns.
Curtis Smith added 68 yards on the ground for Penn Cambria, 45 coming on the Panthers’ monster march that effectively iced the contest.
“We just put in the work in the offseason and got closer as a team,” Harrold said of the improvement Penn Cambria’s made since 2019. “It’s very important (to start the season on a good note). It just takes us on to the next game and brings us momentum.”
Somerset dipped to 0-2. However, unlike last week’s 7-6 loss at Westmont Hilltop, the Golden Eagles generated offense, running for 240 yards and getting three rushers – Bryce Mulhollen (71 yards), Ethan Hemminger (69 yards) and Bradley Bruner (51 yards) – over the 50-yard mark. Bruner, the 5-foot-8 sophomore quarterback, scored on runs of 1 and 11 yards.
However, like in the opener, miscues hampered the Eagles. Somerset lost three fumbles and was assessed 85 yards in penalties.
“We need to address them,” said first-year Eagles coach Brian Basile, who added that he was extremely encouraged by how his team moved the ball.
“It’s a work in progress. I promise we will get better.”
Much of Somerset’s success came in the last two-and-a-half quarters, when Penn Cambria lost defensive tackles Trenten Murphy and Jared Berkheimer to injuries on almost back-to-back plays.
