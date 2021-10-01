CRESSON – If you ask Penn Cambria High School football players what is the single most-important thing on their hierarchy of aspirations for any season, it wouldn’t be winning seasons or conference or district championships.
Their rivalry with Central Cambria supersedes it all.
“We have an old white board in our locker room. We have a list of what we wanted to do on the season,” Panther junior Zach Grove said. “The number one thing: Goal Post.”
One week after being brought down to earth with their first loss of the year at Central, Grove and the Panthers got some of their mojo back by keeping the Goal Post Trophy. Penn Cambria scored five touchdowns in the second half to pull out a 40-20 Laurel Highlands Conference win over the visiting Red Devils on a homecoming Friday night.
The game was much more competitive than the score indicated. Penn Cambria scored 20 unanswered points in the last 9:13 to win it and improve to 5-1 both overall and in the conference. Grove finished with 230 yards from scrimmage (147 rushing, 83 receiving), accounted for the go-ahead touchdown on a 2-yard run and then picked off a pass on Central Cambria’s ensuing drive to effectively ice the game.
Panther quarterback Garrett Harrold passed for 151 yards, ran for 127 and scored three touchdowns, including one of a 3-yard run as time expired.
“We just came out (in the second half) with energy. We knew what we had to do in a big game. We were up for the challenge,” Harrold said. “We knew we couldn’t hang our heads (after the 46-6 loss at Central). We had to bounce back. We worked extremely hard the whole week.”
Ethan Gillin carried the ball 24 times for Central Cambria (2-4), rushing for a game-high 173 yards and scoring on runs of 76, 4 and 1 yards. The last touchdown knotted the contest at 20 4 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“I think we just got complacent. We were riding high coming out of the half leading 12-6,” Gillin said. “This is probably our biggest rival. All four of my years, this has been the most fun and the biggest game.”
Penn Cambria scored TDs on all five of its second-half possessions after Nate Little returned a punt early in the third quarter 57 yards to the Red Devils 4. Harrold ran it in two plays later to tie in and the Panthers never trailed again.
Penn Cambria narrowed the gap in the series to 30-28, becoming the first home team to win in 10 years and the first team to win consecutive Goal Post games since the Panthers won five in a row from 2008-12.
“It was huge,” Panther senior lineman Nick White said. “Last week and this week, it was big. We knew we had to come out and stick it to them.”
Gillin blasted over the left side from 4 yards away with 2:04 left in the second quarter to stake Central Cambria to a 12-6 halftime lead. Gillin rushed for 110 yards in a second quarter dominated by the Red Devils, and Ian Little found Nolan Wyrwas on an excellently-executed play-action pass for 44 yards to set up the go-ahead touchdown.
The Panthers wasted no time getting on the board first, with Harrold going the final 19 yards and running over a Red Devils defender at the pylon at 9:20 of the first quarter to finish off a seven-play, 66-yard opening series. Harrold had a key play to keep the drive going with a 17-yard scramble on third-and-8.
Harrold had 111 yards of total offense in the first quarter, as Penn Cambria outgained Central Cambria, 148-16.
Central Cambria tied it up four plays into the second quarter when Gillin burst through the left side of the Red Devils line and raced 76 yards to the end zone.
