TYRONE – Apropos of the Halloween season, the Penn Cambria High School football team is going to be having nightmares of Damon Gripp.
The underdog Panthers were at least the equal of undefeated Tyrone for every step of their District 6 Class 3A semifinal clash at Gray-Veterans Memorial Field on Saturday night. It took a phenomenal receiving performance by Gripp – 10 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown – to spoil Penn Cambria’s upset hopes, its bid for a first district final appearance since 2002 and hopes for a victory over the Panthers’ former coach, John Franco, 20-14.
“It’s gutwrenching,” said Penn Cambria senior wideout-defensive back Jake Tsikalas, who was Franco’s quarterback in 2017 and 2018. “It was really an emotional game. We tried not to focus on our opponent that much and facing our former coach and what that meant. But, at the end, you start to think about everything, and it really hit harder, that we lost and how we lost.
“Any close defeat is going to hurt, but this one hurts a little bit more.”
Tsikalas made one of Penn Cambria’s three interceptions, setting up the first of sophomore quarterback Garrett Harrold’s two touchdown runs. Harrold would have had a third just before the end of the second quarter, but it was negated by a holding penalty.
Zach Grove then was tripped up at the 5 by the only defender with a shot at him on a screen pass as the first-half clock expired with the score knotted at seven. Tyrone scored the next two touchdowns before the Panthers cut the difference to six on Harrold’s 1-yard run with 6:20 remaining.
Penn Cambria (3-4) got two more chances to draw even or take the lead, but three straight sacks near midfield turned away the first, and Brandon Storm was tackled on a reception at his own 35 as the clock struck zero after the Panthers got the ball back at their 22 with 22 seconds to play.
“Our kids are really starting to believe, and you can see that tonight,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said. "They just made a couple more plays than we did. But we proved that we belonged in the conversation.
“We just didn’t make enough plays.”
Gripp was making plenty of them. Nine of his 10 receptions went for first downs, including a 43-yarder early in the fourth quarter that set up Brandon Lucas’ 6-yard scoring run for what turned out to be the winning points. Gripp’s 29-yard catch at 4:13 of the third quarter gave the Golden Eagles a 13-7 lead.
He had all but one of his team’s receptions and all but 11 of its receiving yards.
“We’re used to this. We’re used to being in this in the fourth quarter. We know what we need to do,” said Gripp, who entered the game with 27 receptions for 500 yards and five touchdowns.
This was the fifth Tyrone game this season decided by eight points or fewer. The Golden Eagles improved to 6-0 and earned a chance to play Central on Halloween night for the district title.
It was an odd dynamic for Franco, who returned to Tyrone last season after two years at Penn Cambria.
“They have about seven or eight starters that I coached, and they all played for me as sophomores, so I knew when I was telling people ‘This team is really good,’” Franco said. “We knew that. But we’re learning to win, and it’s hard to learn to win.”
Penn Cambria picked off Tyrone quarterback Lucas twice in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. Tsikalas jumped a route on the first, taking it 37 yards to the Tyrone 7 and setting up Harrold’s 4-yard bootleg into the end zone four plays later.
Storm registered the second in the end zone after Gripp had given Tyrone first and goal at the 10 with a magnificent leaping catch over Panther defensive back Zach Broad.
Storm later added a second pick.
“I thought we played really well on defense. That was very important to keep us in this,” Storm said. “It hurts so bad that we were so close and couldn’t get it done. We just needed one or two more big plays.”
Lucas’ second effort from the 1 cashed in a nine-play, 90-yard drive that tied the game in the second quarter after Gripp’s 57-yard reception; Nick Marinak saved a touchdown on the big pass play, pulling Gripp down at the 12.
An impressive opening drive by Penn Cambria – highlighted by Grove’s 19-yard run – ended at the Eagle 34 when Harrold’s fourth-down pass to Cole Eberhart sailed high and was incomplete.
Harrold finished with 181 yards passing and another 25 on the ground, while Grove garnered 89 yards from scrimmage.
