ALTOONA – There were any number of plays that one could point to and say it was the exclamation point.
There was Garrett Harrold’s 38-yard run on which it seemingly took the entire Bishop Guilfoyle Guilfoyle defense to get him out of bounds. Or Zach Grove’s hesitation for the hole to develop and his 47-yard untouched dart to the end zone to make it a two-score game. Or Brock Sral and Harrold’s fourth-down stop short of the goal line after Bishop Guilfole had a first-and-goal at the 2 in the fourth quarter. Or Nate Little’s sack on the last play.
Whatever the punctuation, Penn Cambria’s 27-14 victory at Mansion Park Stadium on a balmy Saturday night was a signature win for the Panthers and one that will send notice all over the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“It was huge. It was definitely a momentum-builder moving on in the season,” Harrold said. “This win shows we can play with anybody.”
Harrold rushed for 235 yards on 24 carries from his quarterback spot, scoring on runs of 65 and 11 yards. Grove, Harrold’s fellow junior, took advantage of his 47-yard touchdown to finish with 109 yards on 17 carries.
As a team, the Panthers rushed for 399 yards.
“This feels amazing. This game shows everyone else, all the newspapers, that we’re here to play. It shows more than that,” Grove said. “When we beat them here, it shows, no matter what team it is, we can beat them.”
Bishop Guilfoyle has won three PIAA Class 1A titles in the past decade. The last time Penn Cambria had beaten the Marauders was in 2011, and the Panthers seemed to be intent on taking out 10 years worth of frustration in four physical quarters.
“It’s something else. We knew we came down here. We had to play the whole game. We couldn’t stop. We couldn’t take any breaks,” Little said. “It feels special to win here, especially on their home field.”
Penn Cambria improved to 2-0. For coach Nick Felus, it was an affirming win as he tries to resurrect the football program at his alma mater.
“It’s huge,” Felus said. “Our kids just played team football. They played physical football. They’re playing with a lot of passion, emotion, and we’re going to keep building off that.”
Bishop Guilfoyle dipped to 1-1. The Marauders had beaten Greater Johnstown 49-6 in Week 1.
“All week long, it’s hard to believe, but our goal was to stop the run,” said Marauder coach Justin Wheeler, a former standout player at Penn Cambria and the middle school principal there. “We weren’t able to do that in any defense that we tried.”
For the second straight week, the Penn Cambria defense, which allowed more than 30 points per game in 2020, held a foe in the teens.
“This is a great team win,” Sral said. “That goal-line stand was crazy. It was like something out of a movie. We never had a goal-line stand like that before.”
Vinny Chirdon’s 7-yard run through a big gash on the left side of the Marauder defense with 1:51 left in the second quarter allowed Penn Cambria to take a 13-7 lead into halftime. It finished off the kind of drive that typified the Panthers’ first half, going 80 yards in 13 plays.
The Panthers outgained Bishop Guilfoyle 252-104 over the first two quarters, running 21 more plays and racking up 14 first downs to BG’s four.
Despite an 162-64 advantage in yardage, Penn Cambria trailed 7-6 after one quarter, as the Marauders covered 55 on the last two plays of a four-play, 60-yard drive – Kiesewetter ran 33 yards for the score after his short pass to Cooper Rother went for 22.
Penn Cambria scored first when Harrold hesitated in punt formation, let the rusher run by him, picked up a convoy of blockers and ran 65 yards to the end zone. Harrold had 93 yards rushing and 121 yards of total offense in the first quarter.
Noah Noel’s point-after kick, however, was wide left.
Penn Cambria threatened the next two possessions, but was stopped. First, Kiesewetter stepped in front of a scrambling Harrold’s jump pass at the BG 3 for a drive-stopping interception, then Anthony Cioffari sacked Harrold back at the Marauder 26 to set up fourth-and-long.
Harrold’s fourth-down heave was out of the end zone.
