CRESSON, Pa. – After leading the Penn Cambria High School girls golf team to its first District 6 title this past fall, seniors Kylee Marshall and Alyssa Mostick are hoping they can help bring more success to the Juniata College program starting in 2023.
The pair committed to the NCAA Division III school in Huntingdon Tuesday afternoon in a ceremony attended by coaches, family and friends.
After former teammate Marlie Krug joined the St. Francis golf team this year, Marshall and Mostick were motivated to play in college themselves.
“The continuation of the golf team to the college ranks is awesome,” Penn Cambria golf coach Doug Fogel said. “Marlie being a leader and seeing she was able to get to the college golf level, gave them the confidence that they can continue at the NCAA level, which is great. I think the anxiety and easing the fear of them going together makes it very comfortable for them. I think he’s (Juniata golf coach Robb Ritchey is) getting two girls that are probably going to step up and compete for starting jobs next year.”
Marshall found everything she was looking for at Juniata.
“It’s the perfect distance to home to where if I need my parents, I can call them and they’ll be right there,” Marshall said. “Their program for early education, they told me was really good. I just felt right when I went there.”
Marshall helped fill the shoes of Krug to propel the Panthers to District 6 glory and play at the PIAA meet in State College.
“Losing Marlie was hard because she was there for all of us, but winning districts with Bella (Spahr) and Alyssa obviously helped a lot,” Marshall said. “They honestly just pushed me through. Alyssa always told me to never get frustrated with myself and always stay calm.”
Marshall is excited to develop her game at Juniata with Mostick.
“I’m just excited to go out there and get better at what I love to do,” Marshall said. “Honestly, I think it was one of the factors that also made me go there (with Mostick). She’s going to be there. It made me feel a lot more comfortable.”
Marshall is the daughter of Rick and Kelli Marshall.
The Juniata golf program started in 2017. Mostick hopes the success she experienced at Penn Cambria will carry on at Juniata.
“I hope there’s going to be a lot more firsts again,” Mostick said. “I had a lot of firsts here. I hope it continues at Juniata.”
Mostick will major in environmental studies and then will pursue her MBA (Master of Business Administration).
Mostick was an all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection this year after finishing in second place by one stroke at the league meet.
“Alyssa’s more accomplished at this point in time, being a two-time state qualifier,” Fogel said. “She really doesn’t have a whole lot of weaknesses in her game, but she can continue to improve on that. Her overall game at this time is able to continue at the next level.”
Mostick found an attractive setting for growth at Juniata.
“I was still really nervous about college, but it’s amazing,” she said. “I talked to a few of the players. The coach is amazing. It’s seems like a great program. I’m just so excited.”
Mostick has grown close with Marshall over the year.
“I think it’s going to be really helpful, especially having Kylee,” Mostick said. “Kylee and I have been really close ever since middle school. It will be a lot more relaxing having her there.”
Mostick is the daughter of Jennifer Myers.
