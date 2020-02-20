MARTINSBURG – The Penn Cambria girls basketball team is the defending champion in District 6 Class AAA. The Panthers have a lot of new faces this season, but the method is still the same.
The Panthers like to turn it up on defense, and that’s exactly what they did in order to knock off third-seeded Central 46-40 on Thursday. Penn Cambria forced close to 30 turnovers and employed a full-court pressure defense all game.
“Our defense and our press, we keep coming at you, keep coming at you and want you to make a mistake and we’re very fortunate tonight that they made some mistakes and we capitalized on them,” Penn Cambria coach Keith Saleme said after his team’s victory.
The Panthers up-tempo game slowed down Central’s leading scorer as well. Kyley Metzger entered Thursday’s contest averaging 15.6 points per game, but the Panthers held her to four points and zero field goals made.
“It was huge,” Saleme said of slowing down Metzger. “Coming in that was the game plan.
We wanted somebody else to try to beat us and we didn’t want her because she’s as good as advertised and like I said we’re very fortunate and the kids worked their tails off and we doubled the ball when she got it down there in the low post to make it extremely difficult and lucky for us they didn’t hit some outside shots.”
Penn Cambria raced out to a 28-18 halftime lead, but the host Scarlet Dragons found some life to begin the third quarter. Central scored six straight points to begin the second half and had Penn Cambria’s lead down to four points.
That’s when Penn Cambria senior Lora Davis shined.
Davis led her team with a game-high 18 points. She knocked down a 3-pointer and hit another jumper that forced a Central timeout and settled things down when the Central crowd started getting into it.
“It was huge,” Saleme said of the quick 5-0 spurt by Davis.
“She’s a senior and that’s senior leadership and that’s what I expect out of her, but to step up in the playoffs and do that, I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Penn Cambria held a lead throughout much of the fourth quarter, but things got interesting down the stretch. The Panthers missed three straight front ends of a one and one and kept the Scarlet Dragons in it. The host team cut it to 44-40, but the Panthers prevailed in the closing seconds thanks to some free throws by Madison Grove, who finished with 14 points.
Central coach Rob Mock knew the pressure was coming, and even with almost a week to prepare he knew his team would have some issues.
“Honestly we’ve worked five days straight on breaking the press,” the Central coach said.
“We knew coming in that this is what we were getting and as much as you try to simulate it in practice, it’s not the real thing.”
As for Davis, she’s happy her team is still rolling and has a chance to repeat.
“It means we’re not done yet and we’re still working and we’re still grinding,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.