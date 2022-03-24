SAN DIEGO – Navy senior Jadyn Tiracave won the javelin title at the Ross and Sharon Irwin Meet on Saturday at Point Loma Nazarene University.
She prevailed with a toss of 152 feet-2 inches.
The Penn Cambria graduate broke the Navy javelin record with a distance of 161-4 in 2019.
In previous years, Tiracave has qualified to compete in the ECAC and NCAA championships. She will graduate in May.
Tiracave is the daughter of Phil and Gina Tiracave Gaida, of Ashville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.