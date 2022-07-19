Mason Ronan spent much of the past two days following the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player draft online.
The Penn Cambria High School graduate had been labeled a potential draft pick throughout the spring, and his time with the State College Spikes in the MLB Draft League only enhanced the left-handed pitcher’s resume.
But as the picks continued to appear on MLB's site, Ronan’s name did not appear. The 20th and final round concluded Tuesday afternoon.
“Just waiting. Definitely, it’s been a long three days,” Ronan said shortly after signing a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Phillies organization on Tuesday. “Obviously, I knew I wasn’t going to get anything Sunday, the first night.
“Tuesday, there was a little action going on. There was some hope there. I was kind of waiting around all day (Tuesday). It was a long 2 1/2 hours. Then it ended. I was like, ‘Dang.’ A lot of uncertainty. There was a quick turnaround, a low-to-high situation.”
Ronan said he will leave for Clearwater, Florida, spring training home of the Phillies, on Thursday. He will learn more about the Phillies plans for him.
“The draft ended. My agent called me. He said he’d be making his rounds to see what he could do about free agent deals over the next couple of days,” Ronan said. “I thought, ‘Great. More waiting.’ Then, he called me and said he got a free agent deal with the Phillies.”
Phillies scout Bryce Harman, who is responsible for the Tampa area, contacted Ronan, who spent the spring with the College of Central Florida, a junior college program in Ocala, Florida.
“He said, ‘I know it’s been a long three days,’ ” Ronan said. “He told me the offer and wanted to know if I’d take it. Immediately I said, ‘Yes sir.’ ”
The lefty is only is a year removed from having Tommy John surgery, but still had a solid spring in college ball and then followed with a strong showing in relief with the Spikes.
The former Panthers standout from Ashville began his college career at Division I University of Pittsburgh before transferring to Central Florida. He would have still had two years of college eligibility remaining.
Previously, the Boston Red Sox selected Ronan in the 29th round of the 2018 draft following his high school career.
Four years later, Ronan went through the draft experience a second time.
“I’ll just remember a lot of emotions. A lot of ups and downs,” Ronan said. “Honestly, I’m very grateful to get another opportunity to play professional baseball. I can’t even begin to say how fortunate I am to have had two opportunities to do that.”
