A year removed from Tommy John surgery, Penn Cambria High School graduate Mason Ronan has settled into the State College Spikes bullpen.
The 6-foot-3 left-handed pitcher is building a resume in middle relief in the collegiate MLB Draft League, with hopes of attracting attention ahead of next month’s draft.
Ronan also is savoring the opportunity to pitch near his hometown, with family and friends in the stands at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on home dates.
“I found out a month or so ago what team I finally was assigned to,” Ronan said prior to the Spikes’ game at Frederick, Maryland, on Wednesday night. “I was pretty pumped that I was assigned to State College. This is pretty close to everyone. My family will have a chance to see me. I can spend the summer back home, which is nice. I haven’t done that too much during my college career.”
In three appearances prior to Wednesday, Ronan, 22, had a 1-0 record with seven strikeouts and five walks over five innings with the Spikes. He recorded three outs, two by strikeout, to earn the win in his State College debut on June 18.
“The two home appearances, pretty much all of my friends and family were there,” Ronan said. “Friends from high school were there. Being able to pitch in front of them, that’s the first time my parents got to see me since 2019. My high school teammates, first time since we played in high school.
“It was great to be able to play in front of them. I was trying to make the most of it in front of them. Who knows how many times they’ll be able to see me in person? I was really grateful for it all.”
This past spring at the junior college level, Ronan posted a 5-1 record with 68 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings at the College of Central Florida in Ocala, Florida. He helped the Patriots advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Baseball World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.
In 2019, Ronan was 1-0 in 15 games with the University of Pittsburgh and appeared in four games during the COVID-19 shortened season the next spring.
He entered the transfer portal and joined the Central Florida program, but suffered a career-threatening arm injury in 2021.
“My fourth appearance the first year I got down there (in Florida), I got 11 innings before (the injury),” Ronan said. “I felt a little pull in my elbow. It wasn’t shooting pain or immediate pain. I wasn’t too concerned at first. It felt a little like a pull.
“I was shaking my arm on the mound. ‘That felt weird. It doesn’t hurt.’ I threw two more pitches,” he said. “It didn’t feel right. I knew something was off. When my adrenaline wore off, some pain started coming in and I lost my range of motion.”
Ronan credited his comeback to surgery performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, as well as an intense rehabilitation program guided by trainer Brady Volmering, who is based in Springfield, Missouri.
“I didn’t have to get the full Tommy John,” Ronan said. “There is a new procedure. With mine, they pretty much went in and retied (the ulnar collateral ligament) back together. The doctor described it like a shoelace. The good thing about that is the recovery time was quicker.”
Ronan said he appreciates playing for the Spikes coaching staff.
“My manager Dave Trembley managed in the big leagues for a while. My pitching coach Jim Gott played in the big leagues for 15 years,” Ronan said of the former Pittsburgh Pirates closer. “They both like me in that middle relief role.
“Gott is an awesome coach. He’s a vibrant, colorful guy who has a lot of good energy to be around. It’s always good to be around someone like that as a player. That gives you confidence.”
Ronan hopes to build his draft stock. The Boston Red Sox previously selected him in the 29th round of the 2018 draft before he went to Pitt. Ronan still has two years of college eligibility remaining.
“I haven’t made a decision yet about school,” Ronan said. “I’m going to see where the draft takes me first. I could play two more years in college ball. I’m in a good spot.”
