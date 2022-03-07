NORTH BOSTON, N.Y. – Penn State Altoona junior Casey Reese was named Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday afternoon.
The Penn Cambria graduate started in the circle for Penn State Altoona’s first game of the season, a 12-6 loss to the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth this past Saturday. The junior tossed 5 1/3 innings and yielded four earned runs while striking out three batters.
Reese followed that up by recording her first win of the year on Sunday in the Lions’ 9-1 victory over Capital University. The right-hander pitched a complete game in the run rule-shortened matchup, going five innings and allowing an unearned run on four hits and a walk. She also struck out three.
On the week, Reese went 1-1, pitched 10 1/3 innings, recorded six strikeouts, and posted an earned run average of 2.71.
