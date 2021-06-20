Penn State Harrisburg junior outfielder Dallas Hite was named to the D3baseball.com All-America fourth team.
Hite, a Lilly native and 2018 Penn Cambria graduate, turned in a breakout campaign this spring that saw him earn first-team all-region recognition from both D3baseball.com and ABCA/Rawlings. He was also named to the North Eastern Athletic Conference first team.
The outfielder hit .441 with a .497 on-base percentage, .685 slugging percentage and 1.182 on-base plus slugging percentage. Hite racked up a team-high 63 hits, including seven home runs, 10 doubles and a pair of triples. In addition to his 29 RBIs and 47 runs scored, Hite stole 21 bases ranking him 36th among Division III players. He earned conference player of the week honors on May 3.
Penn State Harrisburg won the NEAC title and earned its second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.