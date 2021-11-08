NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – The Chatham women's soccer team defeated No. 1 seed Westminster 4-3 in double overtime on Saturday in the Presidents' Athletic Conference championship match.
Penn Cambria graduate Emmy Harvey scored the game-winning goal in the 103rd minute. Harvey was assisted by Morgan Anderson and junior goalkeeper Tyler Colburn, which was the latter's first career assist. Harvey was named Most Outstanding Player and earned a spot on the PAC all-tournament team.
Harvey scored in a 4-0 victory over Geneva in the PAC quarterfinals. Four of Harvey's six goals this season are game-winners.
Lightning struck twice for the Cougars offense to get the scoring started in the second half. Lauren Hall collected her first career points, an assist on a goal scored by junior and Rockwood graduate Greta Mort in the 53rd minute. The second goal was scored in the box by Kyla Kelley a little over 10 minutes later to make the score 2-0 Cougars.
Westminster (15-1-1) got one back in the 64th minute, but Anderson responded 28 seconds after the ensuing Titans goal after a double assist from junior Olivia Wood and sophomore Malia Hinton. However, Westminster scored twice in the 71st and 75th minutes to even the game at 3-all, which held after 90 minutes.
Westminster won 2-0 on Oct. 20 in the regular-season meeting.
No. 3 seed Chatham (12-5-1) outshot Westminster on goal 10-7, but were outshot by a total of 22-20.
Bedford graduate Emily Martz played all 103 minutes for Chatham.
Chatham travels to Case Western Reserve (14-1-2) for a 1:30 p.m. game on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
