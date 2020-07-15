Alayna Gil never expected to wrestle in high school, let alone college, but on Wednesday the Penn Cambria graduate committed to do just that.
Gil announced that she will be joining Lock Haven’s fledgling women’s wrestling team.
“After last season I decided that I really loved wrestling and wanted to keep doing it in college,” Gil said.
The daughter of Joseph and Lisa Gil, of Gallitzin, she ran cross country for coach Todd Niebauer as a junior. After missing time with a concussion, she was looking to get back into shape and asked Niebauer, who also coaches the Panthers wrestling team, if she could attend some of his squad’s open workouts. After she watched the wrestlers practicing moves for a little while Niebauer told her that he could find some shoes for her if she wanted to join the workout.
She did and joined the team, helping the Panthers by filling a weight class that they otherwise would have forfeited.
“I never would have thought it would lead to where we are,” Niebauer said of that first workout.
At the same time, he had seen something in her – the way she worked out in the weight room and the drive that she had – to know that Gil had the potential to succeed at whatever she attempted.
“She’s as tough as nails when she wants to be,” he said. “She’s got a great work ethic. I think if she meshes with the right coach, I think she can go really far.”
The PIAA does not sanction girls wrestling, and competing against boys wasn’t easy for her, especially as a newcomer to the sport.
“There were very few matches against boys where I felt like I was the same size as the boys,” she said. “When I wrestled girls, I felt like I had a huge strength advantage.”
She won a combined 10 matches for Penn Cambria over the past two seasons, most by forfeit. When she got the opportunity to wrestle other girls, Gil more than held her own. She placed third in the girls state event this season, with her only loss coming to West York’s Carly Gross, who was Lock Haven coach Ronnie Perry’s first recruit for the Bald Eagles.
“She’s really tough,” Gil said of Gross, who won the match in overtime.
Perry first took notice of Gil at the Let Her Wrestle showcase in Allentown. A broken collarbone kept Gil from competing in the event, but she was able to connect with several college coaches. Perry, who was a 2018 NCAA runner-up for Lock Haven, wasn’t able to put together a recruiting class prior to last season.
“He was really excited to get girls into it to build the program,” she said.
One of the challenges that Gil now faces is converting from folkstyle to freestyle, which is the international style for males but is what collegiate women wrestle.
“This summer I was planning on learning a little bit of freestyle,” she said. “I maybe did two practices. That’s the about the extent of it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans.
“I’ve been watching video and trying to learn the rules,” said Gil, who plans to major in exercise science.
Niebauer knows Gil will have some catching up to do, but he isn’t betting against her.
“She doesn’t like to lose, and she’ll work to win,” he said.
