CLARION – Madison Grove and Lora Davis combined for 41 points and led a second-half comeback that lifted Penn Cambria to a 66-58 victory against Brookville in a PIAA Class AAA girls’ basketball playoff game on Friday evening at Clarion University.
Grove scored 22 points and grabbed four rebounds for the Panthers, who trailed for nearly the entire first three periods.
Coach Keith Saleme enthusiastically praised the leadership roles that seniors Davis and Grove played.
“They’re my two seniors, I expected it out of them,” Saleme said. “Especially when one of them gets in foul trouble, one of them has to step up. And Madison did a great job in the first half (helping) us weather the storm.”
“I think we all started working together. In the first half, I think we were all on different pages,” Grove said.
“We knew the Davis girl was tough. And we allowed her to take it to the rim a couple too many times in the second half,” Brookville coach Mark Powell said.
Penn Cambria plays Beaver, a 46-22 winner over Northwestern, in a second-round playoff game on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
“Listen, it’s all bonus for me. It gives my younger girls some experience,” Saleme said. “We’ll give 110%, like (we do) always.”
Penn Cambria took a 12-11 lead into the second quarter. It led only once more in the first half, when Hannah Saleme hit a three-point play with 3:35 left in the second period.
“We got in foul trouble and we weathered the storm through the first half,” Saleme said every game is bonus time for the Panthers. “We were able to come back in the second half, and get some turnovers and some buckets.”
Morgan Johnson led the Raiders 13 points. Alayna Haight hit four 3-point field goals to account for all of her 12 points.
Lauren Hergert added 11 points, and Marcy Schindler contributed 10 points for Brookville.
The Raiders managed only 15 of 26 at the free-throw line.
“We missed free throws. I don’t think it was so much their comeback as it was us missing opportunities at the line,” Powell said.
“We never made more than one out of two down the stretch.
“We knew they were going to send us the line a lot. They’re a very aggressive basketball team; they get after it. And they foul a whole bunch. And we knew that.
“We just didn’t make enough free throws.”
Penn Cambria overcame some several missed layups and first-half four trouble to stay within striking distance.
Bailey O’Donnell’s basket with 22 seconds left in the third quarter gave the Panthers their first lead since the midway point of the second period.
“We got to the hoop and we were able to take advantage of our athletic ability, and penetrate the lane, and get layups,” Saleme said.
“Where, unfortunately in the first half, we weren’t able to do that.”
“I think every one on the team did great tonight. We all contributed in every aspect, and every basket counts when it comes down to the end,” Grove said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.