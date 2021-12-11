PORTAGE, Pa. – Matching up against a Portage team that deploys a similar playing style, the Penn Cambria girls basketball team was forced to press its foot into the accelerator and pick up the pace defensively Saturday night.
With both teams opting for an aggressive full-court press in the championship game of the Art Burkett Memorial Tournament, Penn Cambria discovered the extra gear and forced 34 turnovers in a 46-35 victory inside Len Chappell Gymnasium.
“We just stuck to our fast-paced game – that’s the way we like to play,” said Panthers forward Emily Hite, who was named tournament MVP with a game-high 12 points. “I think we were able to set the tone and take over the game.”
Both teams were locked into a stalemate in the first half, and the game remained scoreless until Katie Della potted a basket from the low block at 2:45 of the first quarter.
Portage (1-1) tallied its lone point of the first quarter in the final seconds with a successful foul shot from Cami Burkett, and the Panthers led just 6-1 after eight minutes of play.
The game opened up in the second stanza, however, as both teams began to let it fly from beyond the arc.
Back-to-back treys from Portage’s Alex Chobany and a 3-pointer from Penn Cambria’s Bailey O’Donnell sparked offensive runs from both teams, and the Panthers held a 24-18 lead at halftime.
Tempo was at an all-time high, with players buzzing on both ends of the court.
For 2-0 Penn Cambria, its full-court press turned out to be just a little more effective as it created several points in transition.
Daijah Lilly and O’Donnell each posted nine points, and Portage did not have the lead at any point in the game.
“This was a tough game,” Penn Cambria coach Keith Saleme said. “These are two teams that play very similar styles. It’s fun to watch and fun to coach, and we obviously got some momentum from causing chaos and creating some turnovers.”
Portage made things interesting late in the game, and after originally trailing by double digits, the Mustangs battled back and cut the deficit to five with a baseline jumper from Cami Burkett.
“We kept grinding, but then we would make another mistake,” Portage coach Lance Hudak said. “It was just so intense, especially in that first half. Every shot was contested, and it was so loud in here. The kids really had to grow up tonight, because it was a playoff atmosphere.”
Mistakes and turnovers, however, eventually put the nail in the coffin for the Mustangs.
Hite forced a turnover and scored an easy layup in transition, and she drew a block moments later to push Portage further into foul trouble while also extending the lead to nine.
A pair of successful foul shots from Marah Saleme restored the double-digit lead for good for the Panthers, who won the championship title for the first time since 2018.
Portage received 11 points from Alex Chobany, with sophomore Jenna Burkett also earning an all-tournament selection.
The tourney title in 2018 was cited by Coach Saleme as a building block towards the team’s eventual District 6 Class 3A title that year, and the players said they are hoping this year’s championship can do the same.
“This is really setting our ground for the rest of the season,” said Lilly, who was selected to the all-tournament team in addition to O’Donnell.
In the consolation game, Claysburg-Kimmel beat Northern Cambria, 52-12.
Rebekah Claar posted a game-high 27 points for the 1-1 Bulldogs.
Northern Cambria (0-2) received 13 points from Ella Miller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.