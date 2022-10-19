STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Penn Cambria girls golf squad finished in fifth place out of six teams at Wednesday's PIAA Class 2A team championships, which were held at Penn State University's Blue course.
Coming off its first District 6 team title, Penn Cambria recorded a score of 305. Senior Alyssa Mostick carded a round of 95 on the par-72 course. Mostick collected two birdies on the back nine and two pars on the front nine. Senior Bella Spahr recorded a 95, and senior Kaylee Mento finished with a round of 111.
Hickory (236), Mercyhurst Prep (264), Scranton Prep (268) and Greensburg Central Catholic (285) were the top four teams. Mount Pleasant finished 21 strokes behind Penn Cambria.
