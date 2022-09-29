EBENSBURG – Patience turned out to be a virtue for the Penn Cambria High School girls golf team on Thursday afternoon at Ebensburg Country Club.
After losing by 10 strokes to Westmont Hilltop in the 2021 District 6 Class 2A team title chase, the Panthers shot a combined score of 289 to claim the school’s first district golf championship.
Seniors Bella Spahr and Alyssa Mostick finished in third and fourth place, respectively, and advanced as individuals to the PIAA championships set to be played at Penn State’s Blue course from Oct. 17-18. The team competition is on Oct. 19. Penn Cambria senior Kaylee Mento tallied a score of 106 to round out the lineup.
“It’s a little bit emotional because our school has never done it before,” said Spahr, who recorded a round of 90. “Last year, we had a close call with it. Just for Alyssa and I to both be able to place, go to states and also win a team title is crazy.”
Penn Cambria advances to next week’s subregional match against the District 9 champion on Wednesday at Ebensburg Country Club. The District 9 champ will need to record a team score of 300 or lower on Monday to play in Wednesday’s scheduled contest.
“It’s amazing,” Mostick said after she carded a round of 93. “The team worked so well together. I just love this whole team.”
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy freshman Maddie Koshko shot a 73 and dethroned three-time champion and Tyrone senior Cassidy Miksich, who took second place with an 81.
The top four advanced as individuals to play at Penn State. Westmont Hilltop’s Nora Mullen (95) and Portage’s Bailey Patalune (97) just missed the cut.
In the team race, Central Cambria (323) finished in second place, followed by Westmont Hilltop (354) and Bishop Carroll Catholic (389).
Coming in as the favorite, Penn Cambria’s veterans delivered on the course when it mattered.
“They handled the adversity with a target on their back all year and the pressures they put on themselves to get better,” Penn Cambria coach Doug Fogel said. “They’re just a great group of kids. They like each other, they care for each other, they practice together and they root for each other.
“It shows. I’m tickled to death not only with the team championship, but getting two girls to states is special, too.”
Mostick advanced as a fourth-place finisher in 2021. Spahr was determined to move on after falling just short in 2021.
“I was disappointed last year in myself. I did a lot of putting practices,” Spahr said on what she worked on over the offseason. “Even though my putting didn’t really help me today, I maintained the greens and I was OK.”
Just missing the cut in 2021 served as fuel for this year’s team.
“They were in a position last year to win,” Fogel said. “We lost by 10 strokes. That was our goal. From the end of the season last year till today, the district championship was the first priority as a team. They deserve it.”
Hollidaysburg’s Ashden Stitt won the Class 3A title by one stroke over Central Mountain’s Reese Walizer. State College earned the team crown.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
