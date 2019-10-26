CRESSON – The opening play for Penn Cambria’s offense had all the fireworks the team had been looking for all season. Freshman quarterback Garrett Harrold tossed a deep ball down the near sideline to junior wide receiver Jacob Tsikalas, who took it the rest of the way for a 78-yard opening score.
The explosiveness didn’t stop. The Panthers put up a season-high in points on their way to a 56-27 victory over Forest Hills.
In that magical first half, it seemed that Harrold could do no wrong; in fact the only blemish would be a short pass to junior Nicholas Marinak, who was tackled behind the line of scrimmage for a 5-yard loss. He finished the half a perfect 13 of 13 for 306 yards and three scores. Overall, he went 14-for-14 for 319 yards and two touchdowns through the air; he also had 39 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Forest Hills coach Justin Myers knew that coming into the game, on paper, the two teams matched up well.
“We didn’t make plays early, they did,” Myers said. “When you get down as much as we did, it’s hard to come back from that and we just shot ourselves in the foot a lot.”
While the offense provided much of the buzz, the Penn Cambria defense also put on a show of its own. The Panthers not only shut down the Forest Hills offense, they scored on an interception and nearly scored on another.
On the first play of the second quarter, Penn Cambria’s Marinak leapt in the air and intercepted a high pass.
He then returned it for a touchdown, blowing open the game. Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus was certainly pleased with his defense’s performance, especially after how much they’ve given up on the year. The Panthers defense held Forest Hills to just 91 rushing yards on 27 team carries.
“Sean Davison had a great plan coming into the game,” Felus said. “Their running back is one of the better ones in our league, but we ran to the ball defensively and kept them off the field.”
A flurry of points at the end of the first half eliminated any doubt as Harrold punched in his only rushing touchdown of the day on a broken play before Carter Smith bulled his way into the end zone for the second of his three three touchdowns, making it 49-14 with 29 seconds left in the second.
Smith’s score came after another interception by the Panthers defense, this time from senior Ethan Sanders.
Sanders was one of over a dozen seniors honored, and Felus was definitely charged about their night.
“I’m extremely proud of our seniors and what they’re been through not only this year, but the past four years and to win their only home game on their senior day is special.”
