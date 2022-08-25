CRESSON, Pa. – The last time Penn Cambria has completed a varsity football season with a winning record was 2014, but that’s done little to throw a wet blanket on the abundance of confidence the Panthers are carrying into this season.
“I believe this season that we are the team to beat,” said senior running back, linebacker and safety Zach Grove, whose team once again will compete in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and will play up in District 6 Class 3A although it has 2A enrollment.
“We proved last year that we’re finally showing up,” Grove said “We’re here to make a statement. This season will show it.”
Grove’s coming off a breakthrough campaign in which he finished just behind returning quarterback Garrett Harrold with 910 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing to go along with a team-leading 33 receptions for 410 yards as Penn Cambria finished 6-6, losing to then-undefeated Central in the D6-3A championship game.
That was a progression for the Panthers, who lost in the district semifinals the year before. It was the second year in a row Penn Cambria won more games than the previous season.
To be so certain that his team is ready to take the next big leap over the Centrals and Richlands isn’t bravado or blind bluster, though. Grove isn’t the only proven commodity who’ll be back on the field this fall for the Panthers, who kick off the season on Friday at Greater Johnstown.
Harrold is a Division I prospect coming off a year in which he completed 57.1% of his passes for 1,336 yards and also ran for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns. Harrold, Grove and Mason Raymond – starting at right guard for the fourth year in a row – are part of a large gifted senior class that’s been making a mark in multiple sports for several years now.
Five players who had at least 10 receptions in 2021 are back, and senior Vinny Chirdon caught seven passes while primarily being used as an H-back. He’ll be more of a traditional tight end, sometimes flexed out wide this year.
“It’s another way for me to produce, to help the team,” said Chirdon, who has shed some weight, grown a couple of inches and added some speed.
“At the end of the day, it’s adding another target for Garrett.”
Coach Nick Felus welcomes back seven full-time starters – including three linemen – and a part-time starter from an offense that topped the 40-point mark four times. It’s the same on defense, where Harrold’s younger brother, Gavin, became a starter partway into the campaign.
For his part, Felus hasn’t done anything to douse the expectations or the extremely optimistic talk. He said his players have worked hard in his four years as coach to get here and they have the right to talk the talk so long as they understand they have to back it up on the field.
“They want to be in this position,” Felus said.
“It’s been three long years of hard work and dedication. You set goals. This senior group, when they were freshmen, we set some lofty goals. I don’t think it’s surprising to them and I don’t think there’s anything different, but I have noticed a little more hunger.”
Felus said he expects players such as senior wideout Luke Shuagis, junior receiver Carter McDermott, sophomore linebackers Derek Hite and Tommy Plunkett and sophomore lineman Preston Farabaugh to make big jumps this season.
“We’re counting down the days (until the opener),” Harrold said. “We’ve been working pretty hard. It’s a little different (in terms of expectations) in a good way. We’re on the rise now. People know what we’re capable of. We’ve been progressing. Now I think we’re the hunted. We have the target on our backs. A lot of teams are looking at us and know it’s going to be a battle.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.