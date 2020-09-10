CRESSON – Members of the Penn Cambria High School football team aren’t defensive about needing to be better on the defensive side of the ball this fall.
On the contrary, the Panthers are quite honest with themselves about that fact – and with anyone who asks them about it.
“It’s been a pretty big subject (in the offseason),” senior safety Brandon Storm said. “We’ve been working out a lot more on our defense.”
Coming off a 2-8 campaign, Penn Cambria isn’t looking to reconstitute the 1985 Chicago Bears. They don’t have to.
The Panthers know they have an offense that – with sophomore Garrett Harrold back at the helm and almost every other skill player returning from a squad that averaged 21.1 points per game in 2019 – can move the football and put points on the board.
However, they scored three touchdowns in two of their losses a year ago. If they were just a little less porous, Penn Cambria would have been looking at a District 6 playoff spot and possibly a .500 season. If the Panthers can install an upgrade on defense this year, a big jump in the win column seems almost certain.
The Panthers open the season on Friday at Bishop McCort.
“If we can get one or two more stops than we did per game last year, I think we’ll be fine,” Storm said.
Penn Cambria was blitzed to the tune of 40.7 points per outing a season ago. The Panthers surrendered at least 40 points six times.
There’s reason to be optimistic for a big turnaround, though.
Fifteen of the 19 Panthers who were in on at least 10 stops were underclassmen.
“Our entire starting secondary returns, along with some starting linebackers and a couple of defensive linemen,” second-year Panther coach Nick Felus said. “It’s just a matter of putting those guys in a position to be successful. That’s our job.”
Storm led Penn Cambria in total tackles (59) and solo hits (38) from his strong safety position last season. He also recorded two interceptions and recovered a fumble.
Another rising senior, Carter Smith, finished just behind Storm with 50 tackles, 32 of them solos. Smith is the Panthers’ middle linebacker, and says being better defensively is something he takes personally.
“I play both sides of the ball, but defensive is what I’m all about,” Smith said. “Defense was my time to shine. Seeing us do well feels so much better.”
Just having played so much and taken their lumps last year might pay dividends in the coming months. Five of Penn Cambria’s top 10 tacklers in 2019 – Isaac Diehl, Brock Sral, Zach Eckenrode, Zach Broad and Trenten Murphy – were just sophomores.
Then-junior defensive backs Nick Marinak, Jake Tsikalas and Braden Phister also were high up on the Panther tackle rolls.
“Being young was probably about 90 percent of the problem,” Smith said. “I remember playing as a freshman and watching the film my sophomore year and thinking, ‘Wow, how did that happen?’ ”
Youth brought with it a lack of understanding of the nuances of playing the position and sometimes the disadvantage of 15-year-olds not having the functional strength and physical maturity yet to be matched against opposing team’s 18-year-olds. Smith cited one issue as Panthers being stalemated or overpowered at the line of scrimmage, not being able to get penetration, and then he would have to fight off another team’s 240-or-so-pound lineman to try to get to the ballcarrier.
There also was the issue of adjusting to a new system. Felus, though, said his staff is focusing on the fundamentals as it tries to climb the rungs of the defensive ladder.
“It starts with tackling,” Felus said. “We addressed that as a staff in the offseason. The big thing is we have to be better tacklers. Another thing is, we have to run to the football.”
While the numbers might not have indicated it, the youth-dominated Panthers did show some promise at times last season. In fact, their best defensive performance came in perhaps their toughest matchup, when they held Bishop Guilfoyle and its hulking offensive line to just 20 points in a midseason 14-point setback.
Guilfoyle made it the whole way to the PIAA Class A championship game.
“That’s a good game to watch,” Storm said. “That shows we can play really well.”
