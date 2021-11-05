TYRONE, Pa. – Penn Cambria settled one score to get the chance to settle another next week.
Zach Grove ran for four touchdowns and Garrett Harrold had 276 yards in total offense as their Panthers avenged an ouster from last year’s playoffs, finding the end zone three times in the last 9:33 to pull out a 45-21 victory over second-seeded Tyrone in the District 6 Class 3A semifinals on Friday night at Gray-Veterans Memorial Field.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Panthers (6-5) that cost them a home playoff game. It also acted as redemption for a 20-14 loss to the Golden Eagles and former Penn Cambria coach John Franco in last season’s semis, setting up a championship-game meeting with defending 3A champ Central. The Scarlet Dragons thumped Penn Cambria, 46-6, in the fifth game this season.
“This was one of our best weeks of practice all year. We knew we had a great chance to win,” said Grove, who rushed for a game-high 146 yards, scoring on runs of 5, 16, 17 and 4 yards.
“Our offensive line all played amazing. We were able to run the ball, and Garrett made plays throwing the ball.”
Harrold was 19-for-21 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 101 yards and a score as Penn Cambria amassed 449 yards.
The game, though, was much more competitive than the final score. Down 18-0 17 minutes in, Tyrone only trailed by three after Ashton Walk’s third touchdown pass of the game with 6:30 left in the third quarter.
“We all had each other’s backs. We weren’t going to fold off that. We stuck together,” Harrold said.
“A playoff game against Tyrone, a revenge game, it was a perfect game to get back on track.”
Tyrone had a shot to gain the lead late in third quarter, driving to the Panther 40 before a Zach Eckenrode third-down sack pushed the Golden Eagles back into their own side of the field. Penn Cambria took advantage of a short punt and drove 57 yards, Harrold tip-toeing down the sideline the final 19 to make it a two-score difference.
Eckenrode, Penn Cambria’s defensive captain, later was taken off the field on a stretcher after an 8-yard run with 2:27 left.
“Thoughts and prayers to Zach Eckenrode. We’re thinking about him right now,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said.
Penn Cambria stopped Tyrone on fourth down on its next drive, opening the door for runs of 20 and 4 yards by Grove to get it back into the end zone. On Tyrone’s next offensive play, Gavin Harrold intercepted Walk and returned it 14 yards for the Panthers’ third TD in 2:34 to ice the game.
“It felt amazing to have the opportunity. We prepared harder this year than we did last year,” Panther two-way lineman Mason Raymond said. “We were here for revenge.”
Walk, a freshman, finished 11-for-20 for 174 yards for Tyrone (5-6), but the Eagles were held to 33 yards on the ground.
“We just couldn’t stop them,” Franco said. “That’s what did us in. We hung in there and stayed with them and were in a position to go ahead but we just couldn’t make some plays.”
The Panthers unraveled after Grove’s second touchdown run made it 18-0 at 7:17 of the second quarter. At the end of the play, Penn Cambria was called for a personal foul, so Chase Sorichetti had to kickoff from his own 25 instead of the 40.
Tyrone only needed to go 64 yards for two touchdowns in the latter stages of the first half to turn a rout into a dogfight.
Walk passes of 17 and 31 yards to Corrie Beck got the Eagles to the Penn Cambria 10. On third-and-8, Walk found Ross Gampe on the fade to get Tyrone on the board with 5:54 left in the half.
Tyrone was back in the end zone exactly 2 minutes later on a 4-yard toss from Walk to Beck. The scored was set up by Braden Ewing’s block of Harrold’s punt.
Penn Cambria had the ball for all of five plays in the first quarter, outgaining Tyrone 128-7.
The Panthers scored just 1:08 into the game when Grove went left into the middle of the line, then darted back untouched for a 5-yard touchdown after Tyrone’s fumble of the opening kickoff gave Penn Cambria the ball at the Eagle 35.
After holding Tyrone to a three-and-out, Penn Cambria covered 68 yards on 18 plays to make it 12-0 when Harrold, on fourth-and-goal from the 13, navigated the pass rush and through to the back of the end zone, where Luke Shuagis high-pointed it.
Harrold completed his first nine passes for 79 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.