SIDMAN – Don’t mention to the Penn Cambria and United girls that their District 6 Class AAA contest on Friday night at Forest Hills High School was not for a championship.
Both squads competed with intensity, playing for positions in next Friday’s PIAA playoffs, but in the end, the Panthers deeper bench helped them earn the 6-3 spot with a 65-55 victory over the Lions. Penn Cambria will play the District 9 champion while 6-4 finisher United faces the District 7 champ next week at sites and times to be determined.
“My girls come ready to play every night and we wanted to win this game like it was our District 6 championship,” Penn Cambria coach Keith Saleme said. “We got after them. We didn’t think that they had a very deep bench and we exposed that, especially in the second half, they started to get tired and we took advantage of that with some turnovers.”
Nine Panthers players contributed points in the victory with seniors Lora Davis and Madison Grove topping the Penn Cambria scoring with 22 points each and four treys apiece.
“We knew this was a big win going into tonight and winning is always better,” Davis said. “You have to have that mindset to keep working.”
Struggling with foul trouble most of the game and fouling out with 1:25 to go, junior Maizee Fry led the United offense with 18 points and also grabbed nine rebounds.
Teammate Brook Murlin chipped in 16 points for the Lions (20-6), including three 3-pointers.
“They could use eight or 10 or 12 girls and when you play a team like that, you have to play 32 minutes,” United coach Paul Hall said. “You can’t let up.”
The Panthers (15-10) led most of the first quarter before Murlin’s first trey put the Lions ahead 13-11, but Fry picked up her second foul and spent much of the early part of the second quarter watching from the bench.
Penn Cambria exploited Fry’s absence, going ahead on a Hannah Saleme triple to open the second quarter. A Laura Susick 3-pointer put United ahead 18-16 with 4:05 to go. Davis and Fry traded baskets with United taking a 20-19 lead with 3:33 to go.
But the Panthers ended the second on a 14-0 run for a decisive 33-20 halftime advantage and never looked back.
The Cresson squad outscored United 18-13 in the third quarter for a 51-33 lead heading to the fourth.
Forcing 13 Penn Cambria turnovers in the fourth, the Lions were able to keep chipping away at the Panthers lead, getting as close as eight, 63-55 with 1:18 to go, but could get no closer the rest of the way.
The Panthers were just 10 of 23 from the free-throw line while United was nine of 14.
“I told the girls in the locker room, that we had to clean some things up when we go in the state playoffs,” Coach Saleme said.
“It’s a learning process and hopefully we learn something from it.”
