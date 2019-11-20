CRESSON – A pair of Penn Cambria seniors announced their intentions to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level.
During a ceremony Wednesday at Penn Cambria High School, Panthers ace Chayce McCombie put ink to paper to join the Indiana (Pa.) baseball team while swimmer Maddi Dzurko committed to take her talents to Shippensburg University.
Chayce McCombie, Indiana (Pa.) baseball
Following a strong season on the mound, McCombie was quick to accept the offer from the Crimson Hawks.
“It felt like home. I love the campus, love the coaches and loved what the program was about,” said McCombie, who plans to major in math education.
McCombie will play for coach Anthony Rebyanski on an Indiana team that finished 15-30 this past season.
Indiana is a Division II program that competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).
“From where he started as a freshman to now, it’s night and day,” Penn Cambria coach James Poldiak said of McCombie’s development. “We’re extremely proud of him. We’re very pleased, and we’re expecting big things from him this year.”
McCombie played an important role for his team in 2019 as he struck out 17 batters faced. But with another season of interscholastic play remaining until he makes the jump to Indiana, McCombie is looking to finish off his career with a strong campaign.
“I’m looking to dominate this season. I want to step up and be that ace,” McCombie said. “I’m going to come in, work really hard and try to earn a spot as a freshman. I’ve been working my butt off since I was a freshman. It’s gotten me to this point.”
While this past season was a struggle for Penn Cambria, Poldiak said he has the upmost confidence that McCombie will deliver on his aspirations.
“If he continues to improve the way he’s been, I think he’ll prove to be a very valuable asset to IUP baseball,” Poldiak said.
He is the son of Ron McCombie, of Lilly.
Maddi Dzurko, Shippensburg swimming
Dzurko made numerous overnight visits to several different universities. While Shippensburg was on her mind, she wasn’t sure if the school would be an option or not. Once an offer was finally extended from the university, she knew she couldn’t resist the opportunity to be a Raider.
“Shippensburg was my last visit, but I never thought I’d make it in there,” said Dzurko, who plans to major in business.
“But the coach told me they really wanted me to go swim there, and I couldn’t be more excited. Their program is amazing. I just loved it as soon as I got there.”
Dzurko is set to join coach Tim Verge on a Raiders team that is currently 4-3 this season. Shippensburg also competes in the PSAC.
As a co-op swimmer with Cambria Heights, Dzurko excelled in the pool for the Highlanders.
Competing in both the butterfly and individual medley events, she quickly emerged as one of the program’s top swimmers.
“Maddi is a highly talented swimmer,” Cambria Heights coach Ben Watt said. “She is an elite athlete. She’s a determined young lady, and she’s an excellent leader inside and outside of the pool.”
She played a pivotal role on a Highlander team that finished second in the 200-yard freestyle during the District 6 Class AA championships last season.
Though she is shorter than most swimmers, Dzurko focused on her athleticism as her key to succeeding.
“I’m not tall at all, so I have to make up for it,” Dzurko said. “I think I have really good technique, and my endurance is really good. I compete in a lot of long events, so I have to have that endurance to keep going.”
Dzurko, who also competes for the Blair Regional YMCA and USA programs, was honored as part of the all-Central Western Allegheny Aqua Conference team last season.
“This is such an accomplishment for her,” said Tom Grassadonia, who is Dzurko’s coach at the Blair Regional YMCA and USA.
“We have over 120 swimmers at the YMCA, and she works harder than anybody. She’s always been a great worker, and she’s earned this opportunity.”
She is the daughter of Tim and Tina Dzurko, of Cresson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.