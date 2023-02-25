CRESSON – The Penn Cambria High School boys’ basketball team had seven days off to stew about its loss in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference semifinals and its first District 6 playoff game.
“A week in basketball,” senior forward Garrett Harrold said, “seems like forever.”
Harrold, Zach Grove and the Panthers made that first night back seem like an eternity for River Valley, which had the misfortune of being the first opponent to test Penn Cambria after the break.
“I knew coming in they liked to run and gun and shoot the 3-ball,” River Valley coach Don Stitt said, “but just with their physical ability and their length?
“We can’t match up with that.”
In reality, it only took about an hour for Penn Cambria to advance to the Class 3A semifinals thanks to the running-clock rule, as the second-seeded Panthers shot 17-for-31 from 3-point range and cruised to an 89-44 victory on Friday night.
Grove led Penn Cambria with 19 points and six steals. Harrold recorded 18 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
The Panthers will take a 19-5 mark into their semifinal against LHAC rival Westmont Hilltop. The home game has been moved to Monday night to accommodate those who want to attend the Penn Cambria girls’ District 6 Class 4A championship game at Mount Aloysius College on Tuesday.
“It feels good. It shows some other teams that we’re here to play and we’re ready for the next one,” Grove said. “We were anxious. All week, we worked our tails off and stayed together the whole time. We knew what we needed to get done.”
If there was any rust, one would have to go over things with a fine-toothed comb to find it. Vinny Chirdon also hit for double digits for Penn Cambria with 13 points.
Twelve Penn Cambria players scored. Nine of them made at least one 3-pointer – Harrold made four, Chirdon three, Grove, Gavin Harrold and Brandon Rabish two apiece and Easton Semelsberger, Luke Shuagis, Adyn Tremel and Alex Cherico each had one.
The hosts were 10-for-19 behind the arc over the first two quarters, building a 48-23 lead.
Penn Cambria led 19-12 at the end of one when Grove stole the ball and went in for a layup with two seconds left. A Rabish trey increased the margin to eight in the opening minute of the second frame.
The difference reached double figures for the first time 3:29 into the period when Semelsberger found Gavin Harrold alone in the corner for 3.
Then Penn Cambria turned up the defensive pressure, forced nine turnovers in the stanza, got out running and blew the game wide open.
Another Grove steal ended up with the ball in the hands of Garrett Harrold, who dished to Carter McDermott for a layup to make it a 20-point margin with still a minute left in the first half. After giving up a bucket to open the third quarter, Penn Cambria reeled off 11-straight points, bringing the mercy rule into effect on Garrett Harrold’s 3 at the 5:41 mark.
Penn Cambria coach Jim Ronan said he expected his Panthers to be sharp despite the layoff after the LHAC semifinal loss to Central.
“We did great things, and the kids took that game personally,” Ronan said. “This group’s really good at responding and they were hungry to get back on the court.”
“We practiced hard,” Garrett Harrold said. “It was good to be back.”
Luke Woodring led River Valley (12-12), the seventh seed, with 10 points.
“When they were hitting 3s like that, I had to go man-to-man. I didn’t want to go man-to man. When I went man-to-man, they could score at will,” Stitt said. “That’s a great team.”
Penn Cambria played Westmont Hilltop once earlier this season, getting away with a 53-52 win on Jan. 13.
“It’s going to be a war,” Ronan said of the rematch.
