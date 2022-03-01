CRESSON – After their dreams of a conference championship were shattered just over a week ago, members of the Penn Cambria basketball team made a pact that they wouldn’t face that heartbreak again.
Using the previous loss to its advantage, Penn Cambria was able to overcome an early eight-point deficit Tuesday against Central in the District 6 Class 4A title game.
The Panthers defeated Central, 52-45, to bring home the district crown.
“This is just unbelievable,” Penn Cambria senior Kyle Reese said.
“This is the kind of stuff that you work for all those years. We’ve talked about this before, but we never truly understood what it means until we got here. I love these guys, I love this group and everything just came together at the perfect time.”
With the victory, Penn Cambria claimed its first district title since winning the Class AA crown in 2013.
“These guys just bought into what it means to create their own legacy,” Penn Cambria coach Jim Ronan said. “We’re gonna to get that banner up on the wall, and every time they come into the gym, they’re going to look up and remember something special.”
With a buzzing atmosphere at Mount Aloysius College, Penn Cambria (21-5) got caught up in the moment and allowed an early 8-0 run.
After Ronan called timeout and got his team readjusted, the Panthers quickly took off.
Reese scored eight of his 17 points in the first quarter, and the Panthers took a four-point lead into halftime.
“We hit a little slump, and this was something we’ve never really experienced before,” Reese said. “I don’t think we were as ready as we thought we were coming into the game, and we needed a little reset there, but we were finally able to get going.”
With the title on the line, the Dragons (19-6) brought the heat in the second half.
Tyrelle Rolle connected on a trio of 3s and scored 17 points in the second half alone.
Central briefly held the lead at 28-27 midway through the third and had an answer for nearly every Panther tally.
“Our guys battled, but (Penn Cambria) did too,” Central coach Paul Frederick said.
“They were just a little quicker on loose balls and rebounds than we were throughout the night.
“Penn Cambria just got after us pretty good.”
Penn Cambria was also fueled by superstar junior forward Garrett Harrold, who netted 18 points and was a consistent scoring threat throughout the night.
“Central is really physical and tough, and we knew that from playing them twice this season,” said Harrold, whose Panthers split the regular season series with Central.
“We knew it was going to take everything out of us to be able to beat these guys.”
Penn Cambria advances to the PIAA playoffs and will face the fifth seed out of District 7.
The program’s lone state playoff victory dates back to 2003, and Ronan said his team has another opportunity ahead to cement their legacy.
“We want to be remembered as the best team to ever come out of Penn Cambria,” Ronan said.
“We won a district championship. If we can win a state playoff game too, that would put us on a level that no other team here has ever reached, so we’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
