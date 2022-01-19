JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After his Penn Cambria Panthers had beaten Richland 48-43 in a physical contest between front-runners in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference boys’ basketball chase, coach Jim Ronan offered an explanation.
“That’s a Laurel Highlands battle between two of the best,” Ronan said. “There’s no other way to put it. Both teams just battled their hearts out. Both teams were a little sluggish offensively and I think that had a little to do with how physical it was, too. It was just a crazy game.”
With neither the Panthers nor the Rams giving many easy looks in the paint as the 3-pointers weren’t plentiful for either team, it was Penn Cambria’s ability to start quickly in each half, using a pair of 7-0 runs while seemingly always having an answer for any attempts by Richland to seize control.
“We always talk about coming out strong in the first half and second half,” Ronan said. “We’ve been doing a nice job of that for probably the past 10 games, especially on the road. You can’t come on the road, get punched in the mouth and get knocked out early. It’s just so hard to come back.
“We’ve been doing a good job of throwing the first couple of punches in each half.”
Penn Cambria (13-1) opened the game with its first seven points, as Garrett Harrold supplied a bucket before Mason McCarthy knocked down a 3-pointer and added another shot from the floor with 5:56 left in the first. Richland (9-3) replied with a five-point swing of its own using a basket from Sam Penna and a conventional 3-point play from Trent Rozich to slice into the lead.
The first of Luke Raho’s two 3-pointers in the quarter gave Richland an 8-7 just before Penn Cambria’s Easton Semelsberger rattled home a deep ball. Raho responded with another trey to knot the score at 10 before a putback from McCarthy gave Penn Cambria a 12-10 edge.
A Kellan Stahl trey tied the game at 14 with 6:20 left in the second quarter and was the last 3-pointer that the Rams hit on the evening.
The deep-shooing woes were not the only thing keeping Richland’s offense in a lower gear on Wednesday as turnovers and numerous blocked shots stifling the Rams attack throughout.
“We need to get better on execution,” Rams coach Joel Kaminsky said. “I told them, ‘Hate to use to use the excuse of having four days off because of that winter storm because everybody else was in the same boat, I’m sure.’
“But (execution) is something we thrive on, not throwing out five (players) … We’re not playing freestyle basketball, so we really thrive on the execution end on the offensive side.”
The teams played to ties at 16 and 18 during the second quarter before McCarthy’s go-ahead basket gave the Panthers a 20-18 lead heading into halftime.
Another 3-point play by Rozich helped the Rams draw even at 21 early in the third. A Grove basket 15 seconds after the game-tying free throw pushed Penn Cambria ahead.
Semelsberger followed with a 3-pointer a trip before another hoop from Grove.
The seven-point run put Penn Cambria ahead to stay, even though it had to fend off numerous surges by Richland.
“One of the best traits of this team is experience,” Ronan said. “They don’t let things rattle them. We’ve been in this situation a lot this year on the road and even at home. We’ve found a way to withstand those charges and come back and throw the next punch.”
The most critical instance of the Panthers’ ability to reply happened early in the fourth when a Raho steal lead to a thunderous two-handed transition dunk by Rozich, cutting the guests’ lead to 35-31 with 6:45 to go. In the span of 44 seconds, a Semelsberger 3-pointer and a bucket from McCarthy, who scored 17 points to lead his squad, had Penn Cambria leading by nine. A pair of free throws by Griffin LaRue cut the Panthers lead to 42-38 with 3:48 remaining, but the Rams could not get closer as a Harrold putback started the closeout sequence for Penn Cambria.
Rozich scored nine of his 17 points during the fourth.
“He always come out and he brings it every game,” Kaminsky said. “He carries us along sometimes.”
Semelsberger and Harrold each had nine points for Penn Cambria, which saw Harrold rip down nine rebounds while McCarthy had seven.
Penna had eight points and five steals for the Rams, who saw Penna, Stahl and Rozich each grab six boards.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
