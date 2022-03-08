EBENSBURG, Pa. – Penn Cambria captured its first state playoff win in 20 years on Tuesday evening, as the Panthers outlasted Deer Lakes 66-63 in a back-and-forth second half at Central Cambria High School.
Penn Cambria raced out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter, and held a 25-22 advantage at halftime, but Deer Lakes started to find its touch from behind the arc to make for an exciting finish.
“We just had to keep our composure,” Penn Cambria junior forward Garrett Harrold said after his team improved to 22-5 on the season. “We knew coming into it they weren’t just going to lay down. We went on a run, they went on a run, and then Vinny Chirdon hit a couple of bit shots and gave us the momentum and we were able to take it to the end of the game and come out victorious.”
Penn Cambria had a comfortable lead at the break, but the Lancers got hot from the outside. Deer Lakes made 11 three-point field goals in the game, with seven of those coming after halftime.
“On film, if we watched six games they didn’t shoot like that, and a team that gains confidence shooting is very dangerous,” 14th-year Penn Cambria coach Jim Ronan said.
Deer Lakes doubled up the District 6 champs 24-12 in the third quarter. The Lancers briefly held a 42-41 lead on a basket by senior Armend Karpuzi, who had a team-high 20 points, all of which came in the second half.
When the game started to get tight, Penn Cambria found some answers. Reserve guard Vinny Chirdon immediately buried a pair of three-pointers to settle the Panthers down and regain the lead for his team.
“He was tremendous for us,” Ronan said of Chirdon. “He was definitely the key to our game tonight because he got us that big lead and then got us back into the lead when we lost the lead. Vinny Chirdon was lights-out offensively tonight.”
Deer Lakes would not relent, however. Karpuzi’s basket with 1:41 left in the game knotted the game at 61-all, but in the end the Panthers turned to Harrold to come up with a big play in crunch time.
The 6-foot-3 junior forward tallied a team-high 20 points.
Harrold was clutch in key moments, as he scored the first eight points of the game for the Panthers, and also nine in the pivotal fourth quarter.
He was joined in double figures by Kyle Reese, who finished with 19, while Chirdon provided 15 points, with four made 3-pointers on the night.
Harrold’s three-point play with a little over a minute left gave Penn Cambria a 66-63 advantage. Neither team mustered a point in the final minute. Deer Lakes had two opportunities to tie the game, but a five-second violation ended one threat, and the would-be tying three-pointer was off the mark.
Penn Cambria advances to Friday’s second round at a time and location to be announced against WPIAL runner-up Montour, which knocked off Oil City 63-42 on Tuesday evening
“It’s awesome,” Harrold said of being the first Penn Cambria team to win a state playoff game in 20 years. “Everything we worked for all season, just playing ball as little kids, as a team, the chemistry we have is unmatched and it’s just awesome to be part of a team like this.”
