After falling behind by five points in the second quarter, Penn Cambria scored 44 unanswered points to defeat Greater Johnstown 52-19 and earn Nick Felus his first win as the Panthers head coach.
Penn Cambria (1-2) piled up 281 rushing yards and 149 passing yards to finish with 430 total offensive yards on Friday at Trojan Stadium.
“It’s special for many reasons,” Felus said. “It’s special because of the community. It’s special because of the kids and being able to share it with them. The way we played tonight down the stretch, we did some really good things and started to come together as a team.”
The Panthers had 18 first downs, 12 of those on the ground, and were successful on 8 of 10 third-down attempts.
Carter Smith gained 122 yards and had one touchdown on 16 carries. Quarterback Garrett Harrold completed 7 of 15 passes for 149 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Nicholas Marinak had four catches for 93 yards and also had an 82-yard kickoff return for a score.
The Trojans (0-3) had solid performances by quarterback Sammy Barber, who completed 18 of 34 passes for 332 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and Tyjon Jones, who had 11 catches for 181 yards and two scores. Elias Gunby carried 14 times for 74 yards and a TD.
“Their quarterback can do some things throwing the ball,” Felus said of Barber. “He’s a competitor. He competed and threw the ball well across the middle. The wide receivers made a lot of plays. We were fortunate we got our running game going, and I think that was key to keep them off the field.”
Penn Cambria took an 8-0 lead after Zach Grove ran 3 yards for the first of his three touchdowns. Harrold ran the conversion.
Greater Johnstown answered with a pair of touchdown receptions by Jones, the first from 22 yards and the second from 11 yards. Ethan Novak kicked an extra point after the second score and the Trojans led 13-8 with 5:25 left in the opening half.
The Panthers’ Marinak needed 13 seconds to reverse the momentum as he ran the kickoff 82 yards to the end zone. Grove scored his second TD from 11 yards and a pair of two-point conversions after those two TDs set a 24-13 halftime score.
Penn Cambria added a 2-yard touchdown by Grove and Jake Tsikalas’ 28-yard touchdown reception from Harrold to lead 38-13 through three quarters.
Smith scored on a 2-yard run to make it 45-13 before Greater Johnstown’s Gunby dashed into the end zone from a yard out with 7:05 left. Zach Broad added Penn Cambria’s final touchdown on a 37-yard run with 4:25 remaining.
“The big thing for us is we started to run the football well,” Felus said. “They were taking some of our quick passes away. We were able to run the ball effectively.
“Credit to our offensive line and our H backs. Our two running backs did an outstanding job of playing physical. It took some pressure off our quarterback as well, being able to run the ball effectively.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.