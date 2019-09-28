ALTOONA – Brandon Storm had just returned an interception 40 yards to put Penn Cambria in business.
Then lightning struck, literally.
The Panthers’ Laurel Highlands Conference football game with Bishop Guilfoyle at Mansion Park on Saturday night was suspended early in the second quarter because of weather.
Lightning was seen in the area with 10:52 left in the first half, prompting a mandatory 30-minute delay and the clearing of the stadium. After several other strikes over the next hour and more in the forecast until about 10 p.m., the decision was made to call the game and resume it Sunday at 7:30.
Bishop Guilfoyle is leading the contest, 8-0, but Penn Cambria has a third-and-2 at the Marauders’ 10 following an 8-yard read-option run by Garrett Harrold.
“It’s a competitive game,” Penn Cambria coach Nick Felus said.
“We always tell the players to control the controllables, and the weather isn’t something that we can control. Obviously (Bishop Guilfoyle coach Justin) Wheeler and I would like to play. The players would like to play. The fans would like to continue. But some things are out of your control.
“You just have to come back ready to play.”
The game was officially called at 8:34 p.m. Bishop Guilfoyle took the lead on freshman Cooper Rother’s 3-yard run at the 5:30 mark of the first quarter. But Storm came up with Penn Cambria’s second pick of the game to put the Panthers in position to answer.
The coaches wanted to wait to see if they could resume on Saturday night, but it became evident they probably weren’t looking at being able to take the field again until after 10 p.m. The officials made note of where the game stood when they halted the action.
“The weather rolled in. The lightning was pretty bad, and they were calling for some heavier lightning. We talked to both coaches, got hold of Penn Cambria’s administration and just decided it would be best and safest to play it (on Sunday),” said game manager Mike Cacciotti.
The field is used on Sunday afternoons by the Altoona Football League, a tackle league for fifth-and-sixth graders, but it was available in the evening.
Bishop Guilfoyle is celebrating homecoming. No admission will be charged to attend the completion of the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.