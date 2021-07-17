The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Filip Hallander and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Jared McCann. The trade was announced Saturday by Penguins General Manager Ron Hextall.
The move came shortly before the NHL froze rosters for Wednesday’s expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken.
"We are excited to add Filip back to the organization. He is a well-rounded player with good size who plays the game the right way," Hextall said. "We are grateful to Jared for his contributions to the team and wish him the best."
In 141 career games with Pittsburgh from 2019-21, McCann tallied 39 goals and 45 assists. McCann, 25, is a free agent after the 2021-22 season. He tied a career high with 35 points during the 2019-20 season as he totaled 14 goals and 21 assists.
McCann produced 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh in 2021. He also played six playoff games and had one assist.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound left wing from Stratford, Ontario, was originally drafted 24th overall by the Canucks in 2014. He has played for Vancouver, Florida and Pittsburgh, totaling 155 points (66 goals, 89 assists) in 353 career NHL games.
Hallander, 21, is signed through the 2022-23 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $764,167 at the NHL level.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward spent the 2020-21 season with Lulea HF of the Swedish Hockey League, recording 13 goals, 11 assists and 24 points in 51 games. Hallander's 13 goals were tied for third-most on the team.
Hallander has played parts of the last five seasons in the SHL and Allsvenskan in Sweden, split between Lulea HF and Timra IK. In 123 career SHL games, Hallander has recorded 25 goals, 34 assists and 59 points. The forward has tallied nine goals, 11 assists and 20 points in 48 career Allsvenskan games.
Hallander was originally drafted by the Penguins in the second round (58th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft before being traded to Toronto in 2020 as part of the seven-piece deal that saw Pittsburgh acquire Kasperi Kapanen.
Internationally, the Sundsvall, Sweden native has represented his home country several times, including most recently at the 2021 World Championship where he recorded one assist in five games. Additionally, Hallander played with Team Sweden at the 2019 World Junior Championship, 2018 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup and 2017 World Hockey Challenge.
