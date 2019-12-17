The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Kevin Roy from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Ryan Haggerty on Tuesday.
Roy is signed through the end of the 2019-20 season and carries an average annual value of $850,000 at the NHL level. The forward will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.
Roy, 26, has played 23 games for the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL this year, recording four goals, 10 assists and 14 points.
The 5-foot-9, 172-pound forward has 28 NHL games on his resume from 2017-19, all with the Anaheim Ducks. In 25 games during the 2017-18 season, he recorded six goals, one assist and seven points.
In 148 career AHL games split between the Thunderbirds and San Diego Gulls, Roy has recorded 35 goals, 67 assists and 102 points.
Roy played four years at Northeastern University where he was teammates with current Penguin Zach Aston-Reese.
