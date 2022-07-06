The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin the 2022-23 regular season with two-straight games at PPG Paints Arena, beginning with the team's home opener against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 13.
The Penguins play three of their first four games of the season on home ice before they conclude the opening month of the season with their season-long, five-game road trip to Columbus (Oct. 22), Edmonton (Oct. 24), Calgary (Oct. 25), Vancouver (Oct. 28) and Seattle (Oct. 29).
Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 and finished in third place within the Metropolitan Division in 2021-22. The Penguins lost to the New York Rangers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Pittsburgh's schedule includes of pair of five-game homestands occurring from Nov. 26 to Dec. 6, which includes matchups against Toronto (Nov. 26), Carolina (Nov. 29), Vegas (Dec. 1), St. Louis (Dec. 3) and Columbus (Dec. 6) as well as from March 7-14 against Columbus (7), New York Islanders (9), Philadelphia (11), N.Y. Rangers (12) and Montreal (14).
Beginning on Oct. 15 with a matchup against the Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning, the Penguins play 16 weekend home games on Friday (3), Saturday (10) or Sunday (3), accounting for 39% of all home games.
Other noteworthy home games will be against Toronto (Nov. 15), the N.Y. Rangers (Dec. 20), Colorado (Feb. 7), Edmonton (Feb. 23) and Washington (March 25).
The Penguins will skate outdoors for the sixth time in franchise history when they face the Boston Bruins on Jan. 2 at Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.
The Penguins' schedule has 15 sets of back-to-back games, beginning Oct. 24-25 in Edmonton and Calgary, respectively. During the 2021-22 season, Pittsburgh went 13-5-4 in back-to-back situations.
Pittsburgh will face each Metropolitan Division opponent four times (two home/two road), each Western Conference opponent twice (one home/one road), and each Atlantic Division opponent three times. The lone exceptions in the Metropolitan Division is that Pittsburgh only travels to Philadelphia once, and only hosts Washington once. Half of the Atlantic Division foes visit Pittsburgh twice (Boston, Ottawa, Tampa Bay and Toronto), while half host the Penguins twice (Buffalo, Detroit, Florida and Montreal).
