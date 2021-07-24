The Pittsburgh Penguins used their top pick in the 2021 NHL Draft on Saturday to select forward Tristan Broz, team officials announced.
The left-handed-shooting Broz, 18, a Minnesota native, spent the 2020-21 season with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League, the top USA Hockey-sanctioned junior league, where he scored 19 goals and had 32 assists.
The Penguins rounded out the second day of the draft by taking defenseman Isaac Belliveau in the 5th round and a trio of players in the seventh round – defenseman Ryan McCleary, defenseman Daniel Laatsch and forward Kirill Tankov.
Quebec native Belliveau was named to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s all-rookie team in 2019-20 after tallying the second-most points among all league defensemen.
